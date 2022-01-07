Coutinho set to be reunited with Gerrard as Barcelona and Aston Villa agree loan deal

ASTON VILLA AND Barcelona have agreed a loan deal for Philippe Coutinho.

The 29-year-old Brazilian will link up with his former team-mate Steven Gerrard at the Premier League club for the remainder of the season.

The deal, which includes an option to buy, is subject to Coutinho passing a medical and obtaining a work permit.

He is due to travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022