Shane Lowry powers into contention before play suspended at Phoenix Open

SHANE LOWRY HAS roared into contention early on at the Phoenix Open.

Play has been suspended due to heavy rain, but Lowry had made a blistering start in Arizona.

The Offaly man is one shot off the lead, four-under thru 14 holes.

Advertisement

Lowry powered to the top of the field with four birdies in his first six holes. A bogey momentarily stunted his progress, before back-to-back birdies rounded off an impressive opening nine. He kept it level par on the resumption, barring one more bogey.

USA’s Sahith Theegala had come strong just before play was suspended to take the lead, with Lowry tied for second alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and SH Kim.

Seamus Power was yet to start his opening round.

You can follow the leaderboard here

Elsewhere, Lauren Walsh and Olivia Mehaffey made superb starts at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge.

Walsh is among three players tied for the lead in the LET season-opener after rounds of four-under 69.

Mehaffey is a shot further back, in joint second with two others.

More to follow.