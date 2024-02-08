Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Shane Lowry (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Irish Eye

Shane Lowry powers into contention before play suspended at Phoenix Open

Lowry made a blistering start in Arizona, as did Lauren Walsh and Olivia Mehaffey at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.
0
585
59 minutes ago

SHANE LOWRY HAS roared into contention early on at the Phoenix Open.

Play has been suspended due to heavy rain, but Lowry had made a blistering start in Arizona.

The Offaly man is one shot off the lead, four-under thru 14 holes.

Lowry powered to the top of the field with four birdies in his first six holes. A bogey momentarily stunted his progress, before back-to-back birdies rounded off an impressive opening nine. He kept it level par on the resumption, barring one more bogey.

USA’s Sahith Theegala had come strong just before play was suspended to take the lead, with Lowry tied for second alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and SH Kim. 

Seamus Power was yet to start his opening round. 

  • You can follow the leaderboard here

Elsewhere, Lauren Walsh and Olivia Mehaffey made superb starts at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge.

Walsh is among three players tied for the lead in the LET season-opener after rounds of four-under 69.

Mehaffey is a shot further back, in joint second with two others.

More to follow.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     