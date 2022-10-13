Waterford's Patterson scoops Player of the Month award

WATERFORD’S PHOENIX PATTERSON has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month for September.

The forward was voted the standout player across the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions last month in a vote among the soccer writers of Ireland. Patterson scored three goals and assisted another to help his side into the semi-finals of the FAI Cup and the First Division’s promotion playoffs. He receives the award ahead of Derry City duo Cameron Dummigan and Michael Duffy, who finished second and third in the voting respectively.

Advertisement

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford youngster, who turned 22 last month, becomes the first Waterford player to claim the Player of the Month award in 18 years – since Daryl Murphy in September 2004.

Despite having only arrived in the League of Ireland in July 2021, this month saw Patterson nominated for the prize for the second time.

“I’m really happy to win it,” he said. “It’s been a good month for us. We picked up quite a few wins and I’m just happy that my performances were able to help the team get the wins, in the cup and also in the league.

“I set high standards for myself. Coming into this season, I always wanted to get a lot of numbers. I had a taste of the Premier Division last season so coming into this season, I thought if I trained well and took it into the games, I’d be able to get numbers.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“But to get this amount, I’m really happy. Hopefully I can continue this and help the team achieve what we want to achieve come the end of the season.

Patterson is gearing up for this Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final against Shelbourne at the RSC, where Waterford hope to go one further than last season when they reached the last four.

“Performances recently, the team and myself, gives us confidence going into the game,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough game against a team from the Premier Division but as we’ve seen in the cup – we’ve played St Pats and Dundalk – we’re more than capable of winning the game and that’s what we’ll try to do.”