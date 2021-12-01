Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Phoenix Suns take 17th straight win as Golden State Warriors beaten 104-96

The two teams sit atop the league with 18-3 records.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 8:23 AM
51 minutes ago 297 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5616584
Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton (22) backs down Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Image: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton (22) backs down Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton (22) backs down Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Image: Matt York/AP

THE PHOENIX SUNS tied a franchise record as they claimed their 17th consecutive victory with a 104-96 defeat of the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix had to play most of the game without guard Devin Booker, who left the court with a left hamstring injury in the second quarter before returning later to cheer on his team.

Deandre Ayton had 24 points, while veteran Chris Paul added 15 and had 11 assists in the battle between the two teams leading the Western Conference.

Golden State’s Steph Curry had a torrid evening and collected just 12 points as his side stumbled with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the Memphis Grizzlies with 25 points, and Desmond Bane had 23 including five three-pointers, as the visitors won their second straight game with a 98-91 effort over the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant and James Harden may have been the big names but it was James Johnson who scored two free throws with 2.2 seconds on the clock to hand the Brooklyn Nets a 112-110 victory over local rivals the New York Knicks.

CJ McCollum’s 28 points helped the Portland Trail Blazers snap a three-game losing streak in a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

It marked the Pistons’ seventh straight defeat, while the hosts racked up 10 consecutive victories at home for the first time since 2009.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Los Angeles Lakers did not let the loss of LeBron James, sent home earlier in the day under the league’s health and safety protocols, stop them hammering the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and team-mate Russell Westbrook added 23 as the visitors romped home 117-92 courtesy of a dominant third quarter.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie