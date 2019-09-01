This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 13 of the best images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 9:17 PM
53 minutes ago 1,736 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4791906

Celebrations for Sam Bennett following his victory in Stage 3 of La Vuelta…

imago-20190826 Source: Imago/PA Images

Galway teenager Aaron Connolly marked his full debut for Brighton & Hove Albion with a goal in their Carabao Cup win against Bristol Rovers…

bristol-rovers-v-brighton-and-hove-albion-carabao-cup-second-round-memorial-stadium Source: David Davies

In the same competition, Kildare youngster Mark Travers — seen here being congratulated by team-mate Philip Billing – saved all three penalties he faced in a shootout as Bournemouth saw off Forest Green Rovers…

afc-bournemouth-v-forest-green-rovers-carabao-cup-second-round-vitality-stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

Graham Burke’s goal ended Shamrock Rovers’ long wait for a Dublin Derby win against Bohemians in front of a record crowd for a League of Ireland game at Tallaght Stadium…

graham-burke-scores-the-first-goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jacob Stockdale reacts following his try in Ireland’s win over Wales…

irelands-jacob-stockdale-scores-a-try Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland striker Callum Robinson’s first Premier League goal helped Sheffield United to earn a draw at Chelsea…

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league-stamford-bridge Source: John Walton

James Tennyson lands the knockout blow on Atif Shafiq on the undercard of the Vasily Lomanchenko-Luke Campbell bout at London’s O2 Arena… 

vasiliy-lomachenko-v-luke-campbell-the-o2-arena Source: Steven Paston

Goalscorer and Irish international Johnny Hayes is held aloft by Celtic team-mates after their 2-0 win against Rangers in the Old Firm derby…

rangers-v-celtic-ladbrokes-scottish-premiership-ibrox Source: Jeff Holmes

A tearful Coco Gauff is consoled by Naomi Osaka in the aftermath of their match at the US Open…

us-open-tennis Source: Adam Hunger

Another gold medal for Sanita Puspure capped a brilliant few days for Irish rowing at the World Championships in Austria…

sanita-puspure-celebrates-after-winning-the-w1x-a-final-held-up-by-emma-twigg-and-kara-kohler Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

The Cork players get the celebrations started after they defeated Galway in the All-Ireland minor football final… 

cork-players-celebrate-after-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Stephen Cluxton of Dublin gets his fingertips to the ball to deny Kerry’s Paul Murphy a goal in the senior decider…

stephen-cluxton-saves-a-shot-from-paul-murphy Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The tension was unbearable for this young Dublin supporter…

a-supporter-reacts-after-the-game-ends-in-a-draw Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

