It's Sunday so here are 13 of the best images from the sporting week

Celebrations for Sam Bennett following his victory in Stage 3 of La Vuelta…
Galway teenager Aaron Connolly marked his full debut for Brighton & Hove Albion with a goal in their Carabao Cup win against Bristol Rovers…
In the same competition, Kildare youngster Mark Travers — seen here being congratulated by team-mate Philip Billing – saved all three penalties he faced in a shootout as Bournemouth saw off Forest Green Rovers…
Graham Burke’s goal ended Shamrock Rovers’ long wait for a Dublin Derby win against Bohemians in front of a record crowd for a League of Ireland game at Tallaght Stadium…
Jacob Stockdale reacts following his try in Ireland’s win over Wales…
Ireland striker Callum Robinson’s first Premier League goal helped Sheffield United to earn a draw at Chelsea…
James Tennyson lands the knockout blow on Atif Shafiq on the undercard of the Vasily Lomanchenko-Luke Campbell bout at London’s O2 Arena…
Goalscorer and Irish international Johnny Hayes is held aloft by Celtic team-mates after their 2-0 win against Rangers in the Old Firm derby…
A tearful Coco Gauff is consoled by Naomi Osaka in the aftermath of their match at the US Open…
Another gold medal for Sanita Puspure capped a brilliant few days for Irish rowing at the World Championships in Austria…
The Cork players get the celebrations started after they defeated Galway in the All-Ireland minor football final…
Stephen Cluxton of Dublin gets his fingertips to the ball to deny Kerry’s Paul Murphy a goal in the senior decider…
The tension was unbearable for this young Dublin supporter…
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS