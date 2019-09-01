It's Sunday so here are 13 of the best images from the sporting week

Celebrations for Sam Bennett following his victory in Stage 3 of La Vuelta…

Source: Imago/PA Images

Galway teenager Aaron Connolly marked his full debut for Brighton & Hove Albion with a goal in their Carabao Cup win against Bristol Rovers…

Source: David Davies

In the same competition, Kildare youngster Mark Travers — seen here being congratulated by team-mate Philip Billing – saved all three penalties he faced in a shootout as Bournemouth saw off Forest Green Rovers…

Source: EMPICS Sport

Graham Burke’s goal ended Shamrock Rovers’ long wait for a Dublin Derby win against Bohemians in front of a record crowd for a League of Ireland game at Tallaght Stadium…

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jacob Stockdale reacts following his try in Ireland’s win over Wales…

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland striker Callum Robinson’s first Premier League goal helped Sheffield United to earn a draw at Chelsea…

Source: John Walton

James Tennyson lands the knockout blow on Atif Shafiq on the undercard of the Vasily Lomanchenko-Luke Campbell bout at London’s O2 Arena…

Source: Steven Paston

Goalscorer and Irish international Johnny Hayes is held aloft by Celtic team-mates after their 2-0 win against Rangers in the Old Firm derby…

Source: Jeff Holmes

A tearful Coco Gauff is consoled by Naomi Osaka in the aftermath of their match at the US Open…

Source: Adam Hunger

Another gold medal for Sanita Puspure capped a brilliant few days for Irish rowing at the World Championships in Austria…

Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

The Cork players get the celebrations started after they defeated Galway in the All-Ireland minor football final…

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Stephen Cluxton of Dublin gets his fingertips to the ball to deny Kerry’s Paul Murphy a goal in the senior decider…

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The tension was unbearable for this young Dublin supporter…

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

