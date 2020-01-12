It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Irish youngster Keane Barry celebrates after defeating reigning champion Leighton Bennett to win the BDO World Youths Championship…

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Ireland U21 international Jason Knight is congratulated by team-mate Martyn Waghorn following his goal for Derby County against Middlesbrough…

Source: Richard Sellers

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts to a missed chance during his side’s defeat to Liverpool…

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Fans expressing their opposition to VAR in the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal…

Source: Tess Derry

Referee Alan Coyne is escorted from the pitch as Dublin fans voice their anger in the aftermath of Longford’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final win…

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring a touchdown as the Tennessee Titans got the better of Super Bowl favourites the Baltimore Ravens…

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Sean Cronin’s sons Cillian and Finn, and Johnny Sexton’s son Luca, joined the Leinster huddle following their Champions Cup win against Lyon…

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Darren Rafferty on his way to winning the boys’ junior race at the Cycling Ireland Cyclocross National Championships in Enniscrone, Sligo…

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It was great to see Tom Parsons starting for Mayo for the first time in 18 months following a potentially career-ending knee injury, as they faced Galway in the FBD League…

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

We’ll meet again: Kilkenny manager Brian Cody shakes hands with Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald following their Walsh Cup semi-final…

Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

