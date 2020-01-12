This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 9:32 PM
23 minutes ago 949 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4963175

Irish youngster Keane Barry celebrates after defeating reigning champion Leighton Bennett to win the BDO World Youths Championship…

2020-bdo-world-professional-darts-championships-day-eight-the-o2 Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Ireland U21 international Jason Knight is congratulated by team-mate Martyn Waghorn following his goal for Derby County against Middlesbrough…

middlesbrough-v-derby-sky-bet-championship-riverside-stadium Source: Richard Sellers

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts to a missed chance during his side’s defeat to Liverpool…

tottenham-hotspur-v-liverpool-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Fans expressing their opposition to VAR in the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal…

crystal-palace-v-arsenal-premier-league-selhurst-park Source: Tess Derry

Referee Alan Coyne is escorted from the pitch as Dublin fans voice their anger in the aftermath of Longford’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final win… 

alan-coyne-is-escorted-off-the-pitch-after-the-game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring a touchdown as the Tennessee Titans got the better of Super Bowl favourites the Baltimore Ravens…

nfl-afc-divisional-round-tennessee-titans-at-baltimore-ravens Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Sean Cronin’s sons Cillian and Finn, and Johnny Sexton’s son Luca, joined the Leinster huddle following their Champions Cup win against Lyon…

sean-cronin-with-his-twin-boys-cillian-and-finn-alongside-johnny-sextons-son-luca-in-the-team-huddle-after-the-game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Darren Rafferty on his way to winning the boys’ junior race at the Cycling Ireland Cyclocross National Championships in Enniscrone, Sligo… 

darren-rafferty-of-island-wheelers Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It was great to see Tom Parsons starting for Mayo for the first time in 18 months following a potentially career-ending knee injury, as they faced Galway in the FBD League… 

tom-parsons-and-eamon-branigan Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

We’ll meet again: Kilkenny manager Brian Cody shakes hands with Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald following their Walsh Cup semi-final…

brian-cody-and-davy-fitzgerald Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

