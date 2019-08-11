This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 8:48 PM
32 minutes ago 1,773 Views 2 Comments
Connacht’s Tiernan O’Halloran appeared to be consigned to The Naughty Step during a visit to Connemara RFC

Tiernan O’Halloran with kids from the summer camp Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Two greats, Stephen Cluxton and Andy Moran, come together after Dublin’s emphatic All-Ireland semi-final win

Stephen Cluxton with Andy Moran Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Team Of Us: Andrew Conway consoles Joey Carbery after his worrying injury against Italy

Andrew Conway consoles Joey Carbery as he leaves the field with an injury Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Giant-killers: Galway’s Daniel O’Flaherty and Conall Gallagher celebrate booking their All-Ireland minor final spot after ending Kerry’s six in-a-row bid

Galway’s Daniel O’Flaherty and Conall Gallagher celebrate Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A general view of racing at the Curragh on Friday

A view of the Loder Irish EBF Fillies Race Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

More to life than football: Colm Cavanagh and his daughter, Chloe, with Michael McKernan after their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry

Colm Cavanagh and his daughter Chloe with Michael McKernan after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

United celebrate new boy Daniel James’ first goal in their 4-0 thumping of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Old Trafford 

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Martin Rickett

Australia’s Nic White leaps over the line in the Wallabies’ shock win over the All Blacks

Australia New Zealand Rugby Union Source: AP/PA Images

The Kerry Premier Junior camogie team ahead of their semi-final win over Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis

The Kerry team make their way back to the dressing room Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Take me to church: Bohs’ Daniel Mandroiu during his side’s incredible cup tie win over Shelbourne

Daniel Mandroiu Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

- Updated 20.54

