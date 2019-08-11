It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Connacht’s Tiernan O’Halloran appeared to be consigned to The Naughty Step during a visit to Connemara RFC
Two greats, Stephen Cluxton and Andy Moran, come together after Dublin’s emphatic All-Ireland semi-final win
Team Of Us: Andrew Conway consoles Joey Carbery after his worrying injury against Italy
Giant-killers: Galway’s Daniel O’Flaherty and Conall Gallagher celebrate booking their All-Ireland minor final spot after ending Kerry’s six in-a-row bid
A general view of racing at the Curragh on Friday
More to life than football: Colm Cavanagh and his daughter, Chloe, with Michael McKernan after their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry
United celebrate new boy Daniel James’ first goal in their 4-0 thumping of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Old Trafford
Australia’s Nic White leaps over the line in the Wallabies’ shock win over the All Blacks
The Kerry Premier Junior camogie team ahead of their semi-final win over Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis
Take me to church: Bohs’ Daniel Mandroiu during his side’s incredible cup tie win over Shelbourne
- Updated 20.54
COMMENTS (2)