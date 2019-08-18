This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 8:40 PM
The Circle of Life: Michael Darragh McAuley meets six-month-old Hollie Collins at Dublin’s open training session on Monday

Michael Darragh MacAuley meets Hollie Collins Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ruby Walsh was a man in demand after Tuesday night’s Hurling for Cancer Research match 

Ruby Walsh signs autographs for fans after the game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

History-makers! Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill (left) was on an all-female team of officials for Wednesday night’s Uefa Super Cup

wwxc Source: Women's World Cup Twitter.

Liverpool’s hero between the posts Adrian and his team-mates celebrate after the decisive missed penalty

Liverpool v Chelsea - UEFA Super Cup - Final - Besiktas Park Source: Nick Potts

Simone Biles competes in the beam at the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships

US Championships Gymnastics Source: Charlie Riedel

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife, Margaret, and daughters, Gemma and Aislinn, after his side’s All-Ireland final win today

Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife Margaret and daughters Gemma and Aislinn Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sister Act! Connacht’s Alison Miller and her sister Grace after the yesterday’s Interpro clash between the Westerner’s and Leinster

Alison Miller and her sister Grace after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That winning feeling: Galway’s Tara Kenny celebrates her side’s All-Ireland semi-final win in which they ended Cork’s three in-row-bid

Tara Kenny celebrates at the final whistle Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Drink it in! All Blacks’ Richie Mo’unga drinks from the Bledisloe Cup

Richie Mo'unga drinks from the Bledisloe Cup Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

The heartbreak of losing: Kilkenny’s Aidan Tallis dejected after Galway won the All-Ireland minor final and sealed three in-a-row in doing so

Aidan Tallis dejected after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

