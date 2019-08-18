It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

The Circle of Life: Michael Darragh McAuley meets six-month-old Hollie Collins at Dublin’s open training session on Monday

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ruby Walsh was a man in demand after Tuesday night’s Hurling for Cancer Research match

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

History-makers! Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill (left) was on an all-female team of officials for Wednesday night’s Uefa Super Cup

Source: Women's World Cup Twitter.

Liverpool’s hero between the posts Adrian and his team-mates celebrate after the decisive missed penalty

Source: Nick Potts

Simone Biles competes in the beam at the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships

Source: Charlie Riedel

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife, Margaret, and daughters, Gemma and Aislinn, after his side’s All-Ireland final win today

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sister Act! Connacht’s Alison Miller and her sister Grace after the yesterday’s Interpro clash between the Westerner’s and Leinster

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That winning feeling: Galway’s Tara Kenny celebrates her side’s All-Ireland semi-final win in which they ended Cork’s three in-row-bid

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Drink it in! All Blacks’ Richie Mo’unga drinks from the Bledisloe Cup

Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

The heartbreak of losing: Kilkenny’s Aidan Tallis dejected after Galway won the All-Ireland minor final and sealed three in-a-row in doing so

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

