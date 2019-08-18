It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

The Circle of Life: Michael Darragh McAuley meets six-month-old Hollie Collins at Dublin’s open training session on Monday
Ruby Walsh was a man in demand after Tuesday night’s Hurling for Cancer Research match
History-makers! Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill (left) was on an all-female team of officials for Wednesday night’s Uefa Super Cup
Liverpool’s hero between the posts Adrian and his team-mates celebrate after the decisive missed penalty
Simone Biles competes in the beam at the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships
Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife, Margaret, and daughters, Gemma and Aislinn, after his side’s All-Ireland final win today
Sister Act! Connacht’s Alison Miller and her sister Grace after the yesterday’s Interpro clash between the Westerner’s and Leinster
That winning feeling: Galway’s Tara Kenny celebrates her side’s All-Ireland semi-final win in which they ended Cork’s three in-row-bid
Drink it in! All Blacks’ Richie Mo’unga drinks from the Bledisloe Cup
The heartbreak of losing: Kilkenny’s Aidan Tallis dejected after Galway won the All-Ireland minor final and sealed three in-a-row in doing so
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS