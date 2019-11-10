This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Telling a thousand words…ten times over.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 9:04 PM
50 minutes ago 1,749 Views
https://the42.ie/4884797

Gordon Elliott’s Great Dane Bert pictured at the 2019/2020 National Hunt season launch

gordon-elliotts-great-dane-bert Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Celtic fans celebrate victory against Lazio in Rome’s Olympic Stadium 

italy-ss-lazio-celtic Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

On bonfire night in England, fireworks erupt over Anfield during a Champions League clash with Genk 

liverpool-v-krc-genk-uefa-champions-league-group-e-anfield

England coach Eddie Jones arrives home from the Rugby World Cup 

england-rugby-team-return-to-heathrow-airport Source: Steven Paston

The mood of Arsenal manager Unai Emery is captured in defeat to Leicester

leicester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league-king-power-stadium Source: Nigel French

David Clifford celebrates East Kerry’s Championship victory

david-clifford-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tempers fray between Newtown Blues’ Fergal Donahue and Ballyboden’s Donogh McCabe in the latter’s Leinster club championship win

tempers-flare-between-fergal-donahue-and-donogh-mccabe Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A scrum from the Premiership clash of Sale and Wasps

sale-v-wasps-gallagher-premiership-aj-bell-stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Kyle Walker is forced into goal in Man City’s Champions League tie with Atalanta

atalanta-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-group-c-san-siro Source: EMPICS Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp meets Sean Cox after his side’s 3-1 win over Manchester City

