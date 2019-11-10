It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Gordon Elliott’s Great Dane Bert pictured at the 2019/2020 National Hunt season launch
Celtic fans celebrate victory against Lazio in Rome’s Olympic Stadium
On bonfire night in England, fireworks erupt over Anfield during a Champions League clash with Genk
England coach Eddie Jones arrives home from the Rugby World Cup
The mood of Arsenal manager Unai Emery is captured in defeat to Leicester
David Clifford celebrates East Kerry’s Championship victory
Tempers fray between Newtown Blues’ Fergal Donahue and Ballyboden’s Donogh McCabe in the latter’s Leinster club championship win
A scrum from the Premiership clash of Sale and Wasps
Kyle Walker is forced into goal in Man City’s Champions League tie with Atalanta
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp meets Sean Cox after his side’s 3-1 win over Manchester City
What’s important now... pic.twitter.com/Qegp0GRFdu— Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) November 10, 2019
