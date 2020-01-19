This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Telling a thousand words….

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 8:34 PM
18 minutes ago
A bare-chested Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Manchester United

liverpool-v-manchester-united-premier-league-anfield Source: Martin Rickett

Corofin celebrate a historic third-straight All-Ireland club title

 

corofin-players-celebrate-after-the-game-with-the-cup Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The entrenchment is prepared ahead of the World Cup in ski jumping in Germany

world-cup-ski-jumping-in-titisee-neustadt Source: DPA/PA Images

A Burnley fan paints himself with emojis for a reason best known to himself

burnley-v-leicester-city-premier-league-turf-moor Source: Mike Egerton

Borris-Ileigh’s  Kevin Maher sits dejected after his club’s All-Ireland hurling final defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks

kevin-maher Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Shane Long celebrates his first Premier League goal of the season for Southampton

southampton-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league-st-marys-stadium Source: Mark Kerton

Red sky at night…Ulster’s delight as they see off Bath to seal a Champions Cup quarter-final place

a-view-of-a-action-during-the-game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Maro Itoje doffs his (salary?) cap after Saracens’ victory over Racing 

maro-itoje-celebrates-after-the-game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FAI Chair Roy Barrett and Executive Lead Paul Cooke at Leinster House following meetings with Uefa and the government

roy-barrett-and-paul-cooke-after-the-meeting Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Germany net against Sweden during the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne

yog-2020-women-germany-sweden Source: Spp-Jp

