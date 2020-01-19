It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

A bare-chested Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Manchester United
Corofin celebrate a historic third-straight All-Ireland club title
The entrenchment is prepared ahead of the World Cup in ski jumping in Germany
A Burnley fan paints himself with emojis for a reason best known to himself
Borris-Ileigh’s Kevin Maher sits dejected after his club’s All-Ireland hurling final defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks
Shane Long celebrates his first Premier League goal of the season for Southampton
Red sky at night…Ulster’s delight as they see off Bath to seal a Champions Cup quarter-final place
Maro Itoje doffs his (salary?) cap after Saracens’ victory over Racing
FAI Chair Roy Barrett and Executive Lead Paul Cooke at Leinster House following meetings with Uefa and the government
Germany net against Sweden during the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne
