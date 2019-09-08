It's Sunday so here are 13 of the best images from the sporting week

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan is greeted by fans after Ireland started their qualifying campaign for the 2021 Women’s European Championships with victory over Montenegro…
Celebrations at the Aviva Stadium following David McGoldrick’s equalising goal in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland…
Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott was mobbed by fans after the Ireland U21s defeated Armenia in Tallaght…
Green Bay Packers fans congratulate quarterback Aaron Rodgers following their win against Chicago Bears on the opening night of the new NFL season…
Tonga players face the haka before their World Cup warm-up game against the All Blacks…
Ireland captain Rory Best bids farewell to the Aviva Stadium after Ireland’s win over Wales…
Sam Bennett celebrates as he secures victory in stage 14 of La Vuelta…
There was a record attendance for a Women’s Super League game, 31,213, at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City kicked off the new season by defeating rivals Manchester United…
Dominant UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to a submission win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi…
Newly-crowned champion Bianca Andreescu shows off the US Open trophy at the top of New York’s Rockefeller Centre…
Ailish O’Reilly embraces her grandmother Mary after Galway defeated Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior camogie final…
Tears of joy for Westmeath’s Megan Dowdall after they overcame Galway in the intermediate final…
Kerry were celebrating after the junior decider ended in victory for them at the expense of Limerick…
