It's Sunday so here are 13 of the best images from the sporting week

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan is greeted by fans after Ireland started their qualifying campaign for the 2021 Women’s European Championships with victory over Montenegro…

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Celebrations at the Aviva Stadium following David McGoldrick’s equalising goal in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland…

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott was mobbed by fans after the Ireland U21s defeated Armenia in Tallaght…

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Green Bay Packers fans congratulate quarterback Aaron Rodgers following their win against Chicago Bears on the opening night of the new NFL season…

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Tonga players face the haka before their World Cup warm-up game against the All Blacks…

Source: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

Ireland captain Rory Best bids farewell to the Aviva Stadium after Ireland’s win over Wales…

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sam Bennett celebrates as he secures victory in stage 14 of La Vuelta…

Source: Imago/PA Images

There was a record attendance for a Women’s Super League game, 31,213, at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City kicked off the new season by defeating rivals Manchester United…

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dominant UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to a submission win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi…

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Newly-crowned champion Bianca Andreescu shows off the US Open trophy at the top of New York’s Rockefeller Centre…

Source: Charles Krupa

Ailish O’Reilly embraces her grandmother Mary after Galway defeated Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior camogie final…

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tears of joy for Westmeath’s Megan Dowdall after they overcame Galway in the intermediate final…

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kerry were celebrating after the junior decider ended in victory for them at the expense of Limerick…

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO