Sunday 8 September, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 13 of the best images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 8:59 PM
29 minutes ago
Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan is greeted by fans after Ireland started their qualifying campaign for the 2021 Women’s European Championships with victory over Montenegro…

marie-hourihan-gives-away-her-socks-after-the-game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Celebrations at the Aviva Stadium following David McGoldrick’s equalising goal in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland…

david-mcgoldrick-celebrates-scoring-a-goal-with-team-mates Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott was mobbed by fans after the Ireland U21s defeated Armenia in Tallaght…

troy-parrott-celebrates-after-the-game-with-fans Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Green Bay Packers fans congratulate quarterback Aaron Rodgers following their win against Chicago Bears on the opening night of the new NFL season…

nfl-2019-packers-at-bears-sep-05 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Tonga players face the haka before their World Cup warm-up game against the All Blacks…

new-zealand-during-the-haka Source: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

Ireland captain Rory Best bids farewell to the Aviva Stadium after Ireland’s win over Wales…

rory-best-after-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sam Bennett celebrates as he secures victory in stage 14 of La Vuelta…

imago-20190907 Source: Imago/PA Images

There was a record attendance for a Women’s Super League game, 31,213, at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City kicked off the new season by defeating rivals Manchester United…

manchester-city-women-v-manchester-united-women-fa-womens-super-league-etihad-stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dominant UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to a submission win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi…

mma-ufc-242-nurmagomedov-vs-poirier Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Newly-crowned champion Bianca Andreescu shows off the US Open trophy at the top of New York’s Rockefeller Centre…

us-open-tennis Source: Charles Krupa

Ailish O’Reilly embraces her grandmother Mary after Galway defeated Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior camogie final…

ailish-oreilly-celebrates-with-her-grandmother-mary-oreilly Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tears of joy for Westmeath’s Megan Dowdall after they overcame Galway in the intermediate final…

megan-dowdall-celebrates-after-the-game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kerry were celebrating after the junior decider ended in victory for them at the expense of Limerick…

kerry-players-celebrate-after-the-game-with-the-trophy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

