Sunday 9 June, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,505 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4675209

All the belts!

Katie Taylor Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And inspiring the next generation every step of the way. What a shot of Katie Taylor with young fan Katie O’Toole, 11, from Tallaght at her homecoming in Bray

Katie Taylor with Katie O'Toole from Tallaght Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Shane Duffy celebrates scoring Ireland’s all-important equaliser in Copenhagen 

Shane Duffy celebrates scoring their first goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And there were joyous scenes in Clones too as Cavan ended their 18-year wait for an Ulster final appearance

Dara McVeety celebrates after the game with Gearoid McKiernan Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Clare’s Colm Galvin chases Limerick star Kyle Hayes

Kyle Hayes and Colm Galvin Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland celebrate a big win over Malaysia on Saturday. The 2018 World Cup heroes also beat Czech Republic earlier today

Anna O'Flanagan celebrate after the game with team mates Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Wessex Wyverns’ Raimundo Martinez proposes to Andrew Lewis at the Union Cup #TryWithPride

Raimundo Martinez proposes to Andrew Lewis Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rafa Nadal reacts to winning his record-extending 12th French Open

France Tennis French Open Source: AP/PA Images

Hosts France celebrate the dream start to their 2019 Women’s World Cup campaign 

France South Korea WWCup Soccer Source: Francois Mori

Former Donegal star Mark McHugh and an unnamed fan watch on as their county beat Tyrone on Saturday night…

Seamus Coleman and Mark McHugh at the game Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

