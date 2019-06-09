It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the belts!

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And inspiring the next generation every step of the way. What a shot of Katie Taylor with young fan Katie O’Toole, 11, from Tallaght at her homecoming in Bray

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Shane Duffy celebrates scoring Ireland’s all-important equaliser in Copenhagen

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And there were joyous scenes in Clones too as Cavan ended their 18-year wait for an Ulster final appearance

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Clare’s Colm Galvin chases Limerick star Kyle Hayes

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland celebrate a big win over Malaysia on Saturday. The 2018 World Cup heroes also beat Czech Republic earlier today

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Wessex Wyverns’ Raimundo Martinez proposes to Andrew Lewis at the Union Cup #TryWithPride

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rafa Nadal reacts to winning his record-extending 12th French Open

Source: AP/PA Images

Hosts France celebrate the dream start to their 2019 Women’s World Cup campaign

Source: Francois Mori

Former Donegal star Mark McHugh and an unnamed fan watch on as their county beat Tyrone on Saturday night…

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO