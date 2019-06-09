It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the belts!
And inspiring the next generation every step of the way. What a shot of Katie Taylor with young fan Katie O’Toole, 11, from Tallaght at her homecoming in Bray
Shane Duffy celebrates scoring Ireland’s all-important equaliser in Copenhagen
And there were joyous scenes in Clones too as Cavan ended their 18-year wait for an Ulster final appearance
Clare’s Colm Galvin chases Limerick star Kyle Hayes
Ireland celebrate a big win over Malaysia on Saturday. The 2018 World Cup heroes also beat Czech Republic earlier today
Wessex Wyverns’ Raimundo Martinez proposes to Andrew Lewis at the Union Cup #TryWithPride
Rafa Nadal reacts to winning his record-extending 12th French Open
Hosts France celebrate the dream start to their 2019 Women’s World Cup campaign
Former Donegal star Mark McHugh and an unnamed fan watch on as their county beat Tyrone on Saturday night…
