It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Sean O’Brien and Leinster celebrate with the Pro14 trophy at Celtic Park
Ultan Harney celebrates with fans after Roscommon beat Mayo in the Connacht SFC semi-final
Stephen Cluxton was a man in demand after Dublin’s win over Louth in Portlaoise
Still got it! David Beckham after scoring in the Man United 1999 Legends v Bayern Munich Legends game at Old Trafford
Dundalk players were swinging from all angles celebrating Patrick Hoban’s extra-time penalty on Monday night
Seanie Maguire heads home at Irelabd training in Portugal
Ireland diver Clare Cryan at Tesco and Swim Ireland’s title sponsorship announcement on Tuesday
Crusaders’ Jack Goodhue is tackled by Levi Aumua of the Blues
Amy Magana pours milk over her head following her win at the 2019 US Diving Senior National Diving Championships
Lewis Hamilton his red helmet to tribute Niki Lauda after he won the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix race
