It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 May 2019, 8:36 PM
Sean O’Brien and Leinster celebrate with the Pro14 trophy at Celtic Park

Sean O'Brien lifts the trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ultan Harney celebrates with fans after Roscommon beat Mayo in the Connacht SFC semi-final

Ultan Harney celebrates with fans Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Stephen Cluxton was a man in demand after Dublin’s win over Louth in Portlaoise

Stephen Cluxton with fans after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Still got it! David Beckham after scoring in the Man United 1999 Legends v Bayern Munich Legends game at Old Trafford

Man Utd 1999 Legends v Bayern Munich Legends - Old Trafford Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dundalk players were swinging from all angles celebrating Patrick Hoban’s extra-time penalty on Monday night

Dundalk players celebrate Patrick HobanÕs winning penalty in extra time Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Seanie Maguire heads home at Irelabd training in Portugal 

Sean Maguire Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland diver Clare Cryan at Tesco and Swim Ireland’s title sponsorship announcement on Tuesday 

Clare Cryan Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Crusaders’ Jack Goodhue is tackled by Levi Aumua of the Blues

Jack Goodhue is tackled by Levi Aumua Source: John Davidson/INPHO

Amy Magana pours milk over her head following her win at the 2019 US Diving Senior National Diving Championships

2019 US Diving Senior National Diving Championships Source: Amy Sanderson

Lewis Hamilton his red helmet to tribute Niki Lauda after he won the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix race

Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing Source: Luca Bruno

