This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
57 minutes ago 4,479 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4704308

1. Cyclist Sam Bennett celebrates winning the National Championships with partner Tara Fogarty

Sam Bennett celebrates winning with Tara Fogarty Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2. Lisburn’s Kurt Walker with his European gold medal after beating Ukraine’s Mykola Butsenko

Kurt Walker celebrates with his gold medal Source: Soenar Chamid/INPHO

3. Sean Gannon celebrates scoring the winning goal for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers

Sean Gannon celebrates scoring the first goal with his teammates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4.  Lee Chin with his sister Molly after winning the Leinster hurling championship

Lee Chin celebrates with his sister Molly Source: Gary Carr; ©INPHO/Gary Carr/INPHO

5. Wayne Lordan in the parade ring after The Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes

Wayne Lordan in the parade ring after The Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Competitors at the start of the Triathlon Ireland Middle Distance National Championships

Competitors in the sea Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7.  Aaron Gillane with Limerick supporters after being crowned Munster champions

Aaron Gillane celebrates with fans Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Silver medalist Kellie Harrington in action against Agnes Alexiusson at the European Games in Belarus

Kellie Harrington in action against Agnes Alexiusson Source: Soenar Chamid/INPHO

9. Donegal siblings Sam and Chloe Magee celebrate booking their place in the badminton mixed doubles semi-finals

Sam and Chloe Magee celebrate a point Source: Frank Laracker/INPHO

10. Aidan O’Shea with Mayo fans after edging past Armagh in the All-Ireland qualifiers at MacHale Park

Aidan O'Shea with fans after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie