It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Cyclist Sam Bennett celebrates winning the National Championships with partner Tara Fogarty
2. Lisburn’s Kurt Walker with his European gold medal after beating Ukraine’s Mykola Butsenko
3. Sean Gannon celebrates scoring the winning goal for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers
4. Lee Chin with his sister Molly after winning the Leinster hurling championship
5. Wayne Lordan in the parade ring after The Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes
6. Competitors at the start of the Triathlon Ireland Middle Distance National Championships
7. Aaron Gillane with Limerick supporters after being crowned Munster champions
8. Silver medalist Kellie Harrington in action against Agnes Alexiusson at the European Games in Belarus
9. Donegal siblings Sam and Chloe Magee celebrate booking their place in the badminton mixed doubles semi-finals
10. Aidan O’Shea with Mayo fans after edging past Armagh in the All-Ireland qualifiers at MacHale Park
