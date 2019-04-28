This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 8:30 PM
36 minutes ago 778 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4610154

1. There was a bit of a coming-together at Elland Road on Sunday…

Leeds United v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Source: Clint Hughes

2. Highs and lows as Railway Union celebrate their Women’s AIL triumph over UL Bohs.

Daisy Earle and Lindsay Peat celebrate at the full time whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. Ruby²

Jockey Ruby Walsh after winning The BoyleSports Irish Grand National with Burrows Saint Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. Shamrock Rovers defenders watch on as Michael Duffy scores against them for Dundalk

Michael Duffy scores their second goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Benneton seal a piece of Italian rugby history against Zebre.

Luca Morisi scores a try Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

6. The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes comes up the hill in Navan

A general view of The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7. Bundee Aki and Tom Daly tackle Chris Farrell in Thomond

Bundee Aki and Tom Daly tackle Chris Farrell Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. RIP Billy McNeill

Celtic v Kilmarnock - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Source: PA Wire/PA Images

9. Respect between Danny Roman and Ireland’s TJ Doheny after their fight-of-the-year-worthy unification clash

D5MmZUZU0AAMic9 Source: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

10. Fine margins…

Burnley v Manchester City - Premier League - Turf Moor Source: Nick Potts

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie