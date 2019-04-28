It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. There was a bit of a coming-together at Elland Road on Sunday…
2. Highs and lows as Railway Union celebrate their Women’s AIL triumph over UL Bohs.
3. Ruby²
4. Shamrock Rovers defenders watch on as Michael Duffy scores against them for Dundalk
5. Benneton seal a piece of Italian rugby history against Zebre.
6. The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes comes up the hill in Navan
7. Bundee Aki and Tom Daly tackle Chris Farrell in Thomond
8. RIP Billy McNeill
9. Respect between Danny Roman and Ireland’s TJ Doheny after their fight-of-the-year-worthy unification clash
10. Fine margins…
