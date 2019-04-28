It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. There was a bit of a coming-together at Elland Road on Sunday…

Source: Clint Hughes

2. Highs and lows as Railway Union celebrate their Women’s AIL triumph over UL Bohs.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. Ruby²

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. Shamrock Rovers defenders watch on as Michael Duffy scores against them for Dundalk

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Benneton seal a piece of Italian rugby history against Zebre.

Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

6. The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes comes up the hill in Navan

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7. Bundee Aki and Tom Daly tackle Chris Farrell in Thomond

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. RIP Billy McNeill

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

9. Respect between Danny Roman and Ireland’s TJ Doheny after their fight-of-the-year-worthy unification clash

Source: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

10. Fine margins…

Source: Nick Potts

