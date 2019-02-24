It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. Quinn Roux crosses as Ireland earn a hard-fought victory in Rome.
2. John Donnelly and Walter Walsh with Robert Byrne all jump for possession.
3. UCC’s Kevin Flahive celebrates with his team after their Sigerson Cup victory on Tuesday night.
4. Eoghan Kerin and Tommy Walsh exchange words during Kerry’s clash with Galway.
5. Italy celebrate beating Ireland for the first time on Saturday night.
6. Kelsey Jones celebrates Wales scoring a late try against England.
7. Josh van der Flier gets caught under a sea of bodies ahead of Ireland’s trip to Rome.
8. Cheyanne O’Neill avoids Aoife O’Rourke’s punch.
9. James Gallagher on his way to beating Steven Graham at Bellator 217 on Saturday night in Dublin.
10. Paul Pogba celebrates scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Chelsea at Samtford Bridge.
