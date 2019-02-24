It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. Quinn Roux crosses as Ireland earn a hard-fought victory in Rome.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. John Donnelly and Walter Walsh with Robert Byrne all jump for possession.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. UCC’s Kevin Flahive celebrates with his team after their Sigerson Cup victory on Tuesday night.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Eoghan Kerin and Tommy Walsh exchange words during Kerry’s clash with Galway.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5. Italy celebrate beating Ireland for the first time on Saturday night.

Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

6. Kelsey Jones celebrates Wales scoring a late try against England.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7. Josh van der Flier gets caught under a sea of bodies ahead of Ireland’s trip to Rome.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

8. Cheyanne O’Neill avoids Aoife O’Rourke’s punch.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

9. James Gallagher on his way to beating Steven Graham at Bellator 217 on Saturday night in Dublin.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

10. Paul Pogba celebrates scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Chelsea at Samtford Bridge.

Source: Alastair Grant

