Sunday 24 February, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

It has been another busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,988 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4507944

1. Quinn Roux crosses as Ireland earn a hard-fought victory in Rome.

Quinn Roux scores a try despite Braam Steyn Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. John Donnelly and Walter Walsh with Robert Byrne all jump for possession.

John Donnelly and Walter Walsh with Robert Byrne Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. UCC’s Kevin Flahive celebrates with his team after their Sigerson Cup victory on Tuesday night.

Kevin Flahive celebrates with his team Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Eoghan Kerin and Tommy Walsh exchange words during Kerry’s clash with Galway.

Eoghan Kerin and Tommy Walsh exchange words during the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5. Italy celebrate beating Ireland for the first time on Saturday night.

Italy players celebrate at the full-time whistle Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

6. Kelsey Jones celebrates Wales scoring a late try against England.

Kelsey Jones celebrates her side scoring a late try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7. Josh van der Flier gets caught under a sea of bodies ahead of Ireland’s trip to Rome.

Josh van der Flier Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

8. Cheyanne O’Neill avoids Aoife O’Rourke’s punch.

Aoife O’Rourke and Cheyanne O’Neill Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

9. James Gallagher on his way to beating Steven Graham at Bellator 217 on Saturday night in Dublin.

James Gallagher makes his entrance Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

10. Paul Pogba celebrates scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Chelsea at Samtford Bridge.

Britain Soccer FA Cup Source: Alastair Grant

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

