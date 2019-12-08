This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Stories told through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 9:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,206 Views 1 Comment
Laura Carroll on Salinity (left) and Andy Dowling on Gold Factory enjoy an early morning stroll at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival Yard Launch at Joseph O’Brien’s yard in Owning, Co. Kilkenny.

laura-carroll-on-salinity-and-andy-dowling-on-gold-factory Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

 And here’s another angle of the majestic surrounds of O’Brien’s yard…

a-view-of-joseph-obriens-horses-as-they-return-to-the-stables-after-the-first-gallop-of-the-morning Source: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Lionel Messi was straight on the phone to arrange an attic conversation so he could find space for his SIXTH Ballon d’Or award.

france-golden-ball Source: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Mona McSharry reacts after smashing the Irish record to finish in a time of 1:04.36 and qualify for the Women’s 100m Breastroke final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Source: Ian Rutherford

Shane Ryan gets off to a flying start in the semi-final of the men’s 100m Backstroke at the same championships.

shane-ryan Source: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

Pierce Laverty of Down makes a dash for the last Jaffa Cake at the AFL Combine event at UCD.

pierce-laverty Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Russia’s Daria Pavliuchenko (top) and Denis Khodykin compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela Ice Arena in Turin, Italy… We can confirm that she landed safely.

italy-figure-skating-finals Source: Antonio Calanni

Ballyboden St Enda’s Darren O’Reilly and Tom Hayes celebrate at the final whistle of their Leinster senior final win today

darren-oreilly-and-tom-hayes-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Special One! Troy Parrott and Jose Mourinho share a hug after the Spurs manager handed the 17-year-old Dubliner the match ball after his Premier League debut

tottenham-hotspur-v-burnley-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Source: Jonathan Brady

Ireland’s Maeve Gallagher warming up ahead of a big day at the European Cross Country Championships

maeve-gallagher-on-the-course-ahead-of-the-european-cross-country-championships Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

