Sunday 14 April, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,259 Views 1 Comment
1. Tiger completes one of sport’s most remarkable comebacks.

Masters Golf The 2019 Masters champion. Source: David J. Phillip

2. Colin Counihan is tackled into touch by Ryan Gaughan.

Colin Counihan is tackled into touch by Ryan Gaughan Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3.  Jack Fagan scores a touchdown in the Shamrock Bowl Conference.

Jack Fagan scores a touchdown despite James Twomey and Sean Sheehy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. Tadhg Ryan warms up before ST. Pat’s take on Cork City.

Tadhg Ryan warms up before the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

5. Sean Cox watches on at the Aviva Stadium.

Sean Cox before the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Jeremy Loughman carries for Munster against Treviso.

Jeremy Loughman Source: Elena Barbini/INPHO

7.  Niamh Dwyer celebrates after the match.

Niamh Dwyer celebrates after the match Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

8. Lindsay Peat scores a try for Railway Union.

Lindsay Peat scores a try Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

9.  Italy’s Elisa Bartoli and Ireland’s Amber Barrett battle for possession.

Elisa Bartoli and Amber Barrett Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

10. Mo Salah celebrates his goal against Chelsea.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

