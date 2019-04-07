This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 8:30 PM
57 minutes ago 1,499 Views 1 Comment
Robbie Henshaw was keen to mark National Tree Week 2019 at Leinster training

Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Westmeath remembered Lee Wallace, a friend battling cancer, as they were crowned Division 3 league champions 

Ger Egan celebrates with his team mates after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Superman! Clontarf’s Jack Power and Patrick Thorntan of Terenure in AIL action 

Jack Power and Patrick Thorntan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jockey David Simmonson took a break between rides at Leopardstown on Saturday with three-year-old Fia and two-year-old Mark Simmonson

David Simmonson takes a break between rides at Leopardstown with Fia and Mark Simmonson Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Ireland 7s team celebrate victory at today’s Hong Kong 7s qualifier, which secured promotion to the sport’s elite

Ireland players celebrate winning the final Source: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO

Davy Russell with his son Finn at Aintree Grand National Winner Tiger Roll’s homecoming

Davy Russell with his son Finn Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland defender Matt Doherty put Wolves into a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final lead at Wembley earlier… but they were beaten by Watford

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Source: Steven Paston

Sacramento Kings guard Corey Brewer falls to the court after a dunk 

Cavaliers Kings Basketball Source: Rich Pedroncelli

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus watches his FA Cup opener rattle the net

Britain Soccer FA Cup Source: Matt Dunham

St Michael’s College, Enniskillen players celebrate their Hogan Cup final win 

St. Michael's College Enniskillen celebrate after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe



Subscribe

The42 Team

