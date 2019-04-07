It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Robbie Henshaw was keen to mark National Tree Week 2019 at Leinster training…
Westmeath remembered Lee Wallace, a friend battling cancer, as they were crowned Division 3 league champions
Superman! Clontarf’s Jack Power and Patrick Thorntan of Terenure in AIL action
Jockey David Simmonson took a break between rides at Leopardstown on Saturday with three-year-old Fia and two-year-old Mark Simmonson
The Ireland 7s team celebrate victory at today’s Hong Kong 7s qualifier, which secured promotion to the sport’s elite
Davy Russell with his son Finn at Aintree Grand National Winner Tiger Roll’s homecoming
Ireland defender Matt Doherty put Wolves into a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final lead at Wembley earlier… but they were beaten by Watford
Sacramento Kings guard Corey Brewer falls to the court after a dunk
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus watches his FA Cup opener rattle the net
St Michael’s College, Enniskillen players celebrate their Hogan Cup final win
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (1)