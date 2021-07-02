Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Irish U21 international leaves Swindon just a month after joining, Dicker back at Brighton as overage U23

Pierce Sweeney has left the club for personal reasons.

File photo of Pierce Sweeney.
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton

FORMER IRISH U21 international Pierce Sweeney has left Swindon Town for personal reasons, just a month after joining the club the League Two club. 

Sweeney joined from Exeter City a month ago, but has now left his new club. 

“I would like to thank Swindon Town FC for the opportunity to be part of the club”, said Sweeney, “however due to family circumstances at this current moment I am unable to fulfil relocating to be part of the team. 

“My family and I have thought about this decision and feel our commitments require us to remain in Exeter for the foreseeable future. I am grateful to the Chairman, Lee Power for allowing this to happen. 

“I wish all the fans, players and staff a successful season.”

Sweeney represented the Irish U21s in 2013, having also played at U19 and U17 level. He is now a free agent, having played almost 200 times for Exeter across a five-year stay. 

Elsewhere, Gary Dicker is returning to Brighton & Hove Albion as an overage player in the U23 squad.

The Seagulls announced the news this afternoon, with the Dubliner sharing his delight on Twitter. “Absolutely delighted to be back as a player/coach with the club,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old midfielder made more than 150 appearances for Brighton after joining in March 2009 from Stockport County. After spells with Rochdale, Crawley Town and Carlisle, he joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in 2016, making more than 150 appearances and coaching the reserve team for four years before he was released at the end of last season.

Dicker’s new role will be like that of his former Brighton team-mate Andrew Crofts, who mentored and coached the young guns before being appointed U23 head coach this month.

“We wanted to continue with the mentoring role, via an overage player in the under23s, as it proved very successful with Andrew Crofts in that role,” as Technical Director Dan Ashworth explained.

“When we had conversations about who might come into the role Gary stood out because of his links to the club, his interest in coaching and because he’s still got a lot to offer as a player, both in terms of what he can bring to the team and the positive influence he can have on the other players.

“We’re delighted he’s back at Brighton and are looking forward to working with him.”

“Gary is a top professional and the players in the U23s will benefit from his knowledge and experience,” Head of Academy John Morling said. “This role also gives him an opportunity to develop his coaching career and we wish him all the best for his new role.”

Dicker added: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been given this opportunity, which I think is perfect for me. I was honoured to be asked.

“I believe I can be a good influence with the young players on the pitch by passing on my experience and being an important part of the team while learning more about coaching from the great coaches there are at the club. The club has made unbelievable progress, with so many great young players coming through, and I’m looking forward to helping that continue.”

