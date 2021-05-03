BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 3 May 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thanks medics for malaria recovery

The 31-year-old striker yesterday made his first start since contracting the illness while on international duty with Gabon.

By Press Association Monday 3 May 2021, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 995 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5427134
Aubameyang scores his side's second goal against Newcastle.
Image: PA
Aubameyang scores his side's second goal against Newcastle.
Aubameyang scores his side's second goal against Newcastle.
Image: PA

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has thanked the medics who helped him fight his way back from malaria to stake a claim for a role in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final showdown with Villarreal.

The 31-year-old striker scored the Gunners’ second goal in a 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle on Sunday, his first start since contracting the illness while on international duty with Gabon, and could now be in line to play a significant part in Thursday night’s second leg clash with the Spaniards.

Asked how he felt after getting 77 minutes under his belt on Tyneside, Aubameyang told the club’s official website: “At the end for the last five minutes, I was dying a little bit. But to tell the truth, I felt good the whole game, so I was really happy with that.

“I have to say that the doctors did incredible work with me, bringing me to the hospital and stuff like that. I’m really thankful for them.

“I have to say, when you are out for a few weeks you realise how good it is to be back on the pitch. I was really happy to be back first and scoring a goal.”

Aubameyang returned to action as a late substitute in Thursday’s 2-1 first leg defeat by Villarreal, but will now hope he can take greater responsibility in a game which could go a long way towards shaping how Arsenal’s season is viewed.

He said: “It was really important to take some confidence and win this game. We know that we will need everyone to be ready on Thursday.

“We saw that today, everyone was ready and hopefully we can go through.”

In truth, the Gunners could hardly have asked for a more routine preparation for their big night as they dominated Newcastle – who went into the game unbeaten in four – from start to finish despite manager Mikel Arteta making eight changes to Thursday night’s team.

They took the lead with less than six minutes gone courtesy of Mohamed Elneny’s first Premier League goal and Aubameyang wrapped up the points an hour later with an adept finish from the impressive Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The only disappointment for Arteta was a hamstring injury to defender David Luiz, which sees him join Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette on the casualty list.

For Magpies head coach Steve Bruce, it proved a sobering afternoon as his hopes of climbing to 13th place in the table were wrecked by just a second defeat in nine outings.

Asked about Arsenal’s much-changed line-up, he said: “Some would argue whether it was their second string when I see David Luiz and Aubameyang and people like that.

“But we’re disappointed because we didn’t do enough against them and we didn’t play well enough.

“To beat any Arsenal team, we were going to have to play better than we did today, unfortunately. It was a difficult afternoon for us.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie