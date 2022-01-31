Aubameyang set to join Barcelona on free transfer

ARSENAL FORWARD PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang was on the verge of joining Barcelona on a free, permanent deal as the January transfer window headed into the final hours.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the La Liga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

The PA news agency understands that talks have since progressed between the two clubs and a medical is expected to take place tonight with the view to Aubameyang moving permanently on a free transfer.

Barcelona do not have to register Aubameyang in time for tonight’s deadline and therefore, if it is completed, the move may be announced instead on Tuesday.