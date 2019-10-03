This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're such a clown' - Aubameyang hits back at Dortmund chief executive over money remark

The Arsenal hitman has been accused of being motivated by his bank balance by Hans-Joachim Watzke.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 5:02 PM
46 minutes ago 1,172 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4836149
Aubameyang celebrating his goal against Man United on Monday.
Image: Nick Potts
Aubameyang celebrating his goal against Man United on Monday.
Aubameyang celebrating his goal against Man United on Monday.
Image: Nick Potts

ARSENAL FORWARD PIERRE-Emerick Aubameyang has emphatically hit back at criticism levelled at him by Hans-Joachim Watzke – branding the Borussia Dortmund chief executive “a clown”.

Aubameyang left Dortmund after four-and-a-half years at Signal Iduna Park to join the Gunners in January 2018 for a fee in the region of £56million (€63m).

The 30-year-old Gabon international has enhanced his reputation as one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe – netting 39 times in the Premier League, including seven in seven appearances this term.

However, Arsenal have been restricted to a diet of Europa League football since Aubameyang joined, leading Watzke to suggest he left Champions League mainstays Dortmund for financial reasons.

“Aubameyang, who plays great at Arsenal, will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account, but on Wednesdays, will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television,” Watzke told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“Some go to clubs because of this money, where they have not played Champions League for years.”

imago-20191002 Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. Source: Imago/PA Images

Responding to the comments, Aubameyang stated Watzke knew the real reasons he left Dortmund and alluded to Ousmane Dembele’s big-money departure to Barcelona in August 2017 as a demonstration of the CEO’s own financial motivations.

“Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke you [are] such a clown,” he wrote on Twitter. “I remember that time you said we never gonna sell Ousmane then you saw more than €100m you were the first to take that money. Don’t talk about money please!!! Leave me alone please.”

Arsenal and Aubameyang are back in Europa League action at home to Standard Liege on Thursday. Dortmund secured a battling 2-0 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving them top of Group F above Barcelona on goal difference.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie