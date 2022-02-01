Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves Arsenal by 'mutual agreement'

PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang edged closer to completing his move to Barcelona after Arsenal confirmed he had left the club by “mutual agreement”.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was pictured training with his prospective new teammates after arriving in Spain on Monday.

Confusion reigned, however, when no agreement was reached as deadline day passed but his release by Arsenal now makes him a free agent.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual agreement,” said a statement from the club.

“We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for Arsenal since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among a number of European clubs who had shown an interest, as well as teams based in the Middle East.

The PA news agency understands that talks progressed with the La Liga side during Monday and a deal, releasing him from his £250,000-a-week basic salary at the Emirates Stadium, means he can join the Catalan giants outside of the transfer window.

It is believed Arsenal held back on announcing Aubameyang’s departure, four years to the day since he signed from Borussia Dortmund, as a gesture of respect to Barcelona, whose president, Joan Laporta, said on Tuesday the official unveiling may come later in the week.

However, pictures that appeared to show Aubameyang in the back of shot training at Barcelona subsequently emerged.