World Cup winner Pieter-Steph du Toit withdraws contract termination notice

WORLD RUGBY PLAYER of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit has withdrawn the contract termination notice he submitted last week and will remain with the Stormers and Western Province until next year at least.

The World Cup-winning flanker had notified Western Province Rugby of his intention to cancel his contract after South African players had been given the option of exiting their deals or face pay cuts of up to 43%.

Pieter-Steph du Toit is staying with the Stormers. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Du Toit’s decision to terminate his contract had left South African rugby supporters resigned to losing another of their best players abroad – he had been linked with French club Montpellier – but the 27-year-old has now opted to recommit to Western Province Rugby.

It’s unclear if or how du Toit’s contract has been affected in terms of the salary cuts other players in South Africa have had to accept.

“Pieter-Steph wanted to stay at Western Province Rugby, he is a true team man who is integral to our plans at Western Province Rugby,” said board member Andre van der Veen.

“We committed to find an equitable solution for him and the entire team and we are pleased to be able to officially confirm it.”

Du Toit’s commitment is a huge boost for Super Rugby outfit the Stormers, while Springboks brains trust Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will also be relieved that he is staying in South Africa through to the Lions tour next year.

“Pieter-Steph is an important team member, his extraordinary work-rate coupled with his ball-carrying skills, makes our forward pack even more formidable,” said Stormers boss John Dobson.

“The rehabilitation on his injury is progressing well and we are looking forward to seeing him in a DHL Stormers jersey again when we get back on the field.

“Not only is this good for the DHL Stormers and Western Province Rugby, but it is also good for South African rugby that we have kept such prominent players in the country, looking ahead at the post-pandemic rugby offering and market.

“We are proud as a union of our achievement of contracting eight Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks in the province and keeping them in the country.”

The likes of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi have also committed to remaining with the Stormers, while they have confirmed the signing of international fullback Warrick Gelant from the Bulls.

Promising out-half Kade Wolhuter has returned to the Stormers and Western Province after a brief stint with Montpellier in France.