Dublin: 7°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Pieters wins fifth title at Portugal Masters, Harrington finishes tied for 12th

The Belgian finished at 19 under par.

By AFP Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 9:35 PM
35 minutes ago 381 Views 0 Comments
BIG-HITTING Belgian Thomas Pieters captured his fifth European Tour title on Sunday when his final round 68 gave him a two-shot victory at the Portugal Masters.

Pieters, 29, started the day level with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon who led for the first 11 holes on Sunday but found water three times on the way home in a score of 70.

The Belgian pounced to finish at 19 under par, two shots clear of Pavon and Danish pair Lucas Bjerregaard and Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished with rounds of 66 and 64 respectively.

Hojgaard shared the lead in the closing stages as he carded the lowest round of the day but bogeyed the last, while 2017 champion Bjerregaard birdied the 18th to ensure he moved into the top 100 on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Victory for Pieters also ensured he will play the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai for a seventh consecutive season.

“It feels amazing,” he said after a first title since the 2019 Czech Open.

“Two years is a long time. I’ve had a child in the meantime, who talks and runs around. It does feel like a long time.

“I was going into this week and next week with my back to the wall. I had nothing to lose but everything to gain. I’ve never missed the end of the Race to Dubai and really didn’t want to miss it.”

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, finished tied for 12th on -10, while Jonathan Caldwell was three shots further back, leaving him tied for 26th.

Leading final round scores in the European Tour’s Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 71): 

265 – Thomas Pieters (BEL) 68-64-65-68

267 – Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 67-69-67-64, Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN) 67-65-69-66, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 68-64-65-70

271 – Nino Bertasio (ITA) 61-69-74-67, Matthew Jordan 70-68-67-66

272 – Francesco Laporta (ITA) 70-66-69-67

273 – Lee Min-Woo (AUS) 68-68-71-66, Richard Bland 70-65-69-69, Victor Perez (FRA) 72-68-68-65, Adri Arnaus (ESP) 65-67-73-68

274 – Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 69-67-66-72, Sam Horsfield 68-66-69-71, Padraig Harrington 67-72-68-67, Oliver Wilson 68-67-70-69, David Horsey 70-68-69-67

275 – Joachim B. Hansen (DEN) 69-67-70-69, Callum Shinkwin 67-66-71-71, Gavin Green (MAS) 66-69-70-70, Sean Crocker (USA) 70-67-70-68, Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN) 69-67-70-69

