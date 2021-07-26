Membership : Access or Sign Up
Pop star Pink offers to pay 'sexist' fine handed to Norwegian women's beach handball team

The players wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms and were fined €150 each by the European Handball Federation.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Jul 2021, 10:03 PM
Pink (L), the Norwegian beach handball team (R).
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

POP STAR PINK has offered to pay the ‘improper clothing’ handed down to the Norwegian national women’s beach handball team who wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships last week.

The sport’s governing body, the European Handball Federation, fined the Norway team €150 each — €1500 in total — for their breach of uniform rules.

American singer Pink tweeted her support to the team for their disregard of the ‘sexist’ rule, which dictates that female players must wear a sports bra and bikini bottoms for official matches whereas men’s teams must kit out in a vest shirt and shorts.

“I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their ‘uniform,’” Pink said. “The European handball federation should be fined for sexism.” The 41-year-old added that she would be “happy to pay” the players’ fines.

The Norwegian Handball Federation said subsequently that it would cover the fines, backing its player’s sartorial choices in a post on the team’s Instagram page.

“We are very proud of these girls who during the European Championships raised their voices and announced that enough is enough!

“We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with.”

In a separate Instagram post on Sunday, the Norwegian team thanked Pink, writing: “Wow! Thank you so much for the support.”

“People cheered on us for going in front of several teams and taking the brunt,” Norway player Katinka Haltvik told native media outlet NRK. “Not all teams can afford to pay such fines. [Handball] should be an inclusive sport, not an exclusive one.”

