Thursday 28 March, 2019
Ex-Connacht centre earns new Toulouse deal after impressing in France

Pita Ahki spent just one season with the western province before moving to the Top 14.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,974 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4565024

PITA AHKI’S EXCELLENT form for Toulouse has earned the former Connacht centre a new contract with the French club.

The Kiwi spent just one season with the western province before moving to the Top 14 and Ahki has settled in well, becoming a key attacking player for Toulouse this term. 

Pita Ahki Ahki spent just one season in Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ahki’s Connacht career failed to ignite during his brief stint in Galway as he struggled to make the desired impact under Kieran Keane, but he has shown his class during 13 appearances for Toulouse.

Benefiting from the departures of Florian Fritz, Yann David and Gael Fickou, as well as the international absence of Romain Ntamack during the Six Nations, the 26-year-old has established himself in the Toulouse midfield.

The Auckland-born centre has agreed terms on a new deal which will see him remain with the Top 14 leaders until June 2021, it was announced on Thursday. 

Ahki arrived at Connacht from Mitre 10 Cup side Waikato having previously had spells in Super Rugby with the Blues and Hurricanes, before penning a move to Toulouse for the 2018/19 season. 

Toulouse facing Racing 92 in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
