Thursday 23 June 2022
Sheffield United duo McBurnie and Brewster charged by police after play-off pitch invasion

It is not yet known what the players are accused of doing – but the alleged incident(s) occurred during a pitch invasion by Nottingham Forest fans.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 3:40 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

SHEFFIELD UNITED DUO Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged after a police investigation into incidents during the club’s Championship play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest.

The Blades said they were “disappointed” to learn the duo face criminal action following an inquiry by Nottinghamshire Police.

It is not yet known what the players are accused of doing.

The allegations relate to the club’s play-off semi-final second leg at the City Ground on 17 May.

Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch in celebration, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was assaulted and a man later charged.

A Blades statement on Thursday said: “Sheffield United Football Club is disappointed to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged following the incidents that took place at the EFL Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month.

“Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their team-mate, Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle.

“Brewster and McBurnie strenuously deny the charges brought against them and football manager Paul Heckingbottom, who wrote letters to the League Managers’ Association, the Professional Footballers’ Association, the EFL and FA following a number of pitch invasions last month – including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira – is continuing discussions with key stakeholders in a bid to better protect players and staff in their place of work.”

Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.

Press Association

