Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the ball. Alamy Stock Photo
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers keep play-off hopes alive with win over Baltimore Ravens

The Houston Texans sealed their spot for the first time since 2019 after a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
1 hour ago

THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS held onto their slim play-off chances, courtesy of a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

After ending the regular season with three straight wins, the Steelers will qualify for the post season on Sunday if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins or the Jacksonville Jaguars go down to the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring at a rainy Baltimore through a six-yard run from Najee Harris near the end of the first quarter.

The AFC North champion Ravens, who rested several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, evened the score at 7-7 just before half-time when Tyler Huntley found Isaiah Likely in the endzone on a 27-yard reception.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph broke the game open with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth.

Each side kicked a field goal from there as the Steelers now play the waiting game.

The Houston Texans sealed their spot in the play-offs for the first time since 2019 after a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, thanks to a last quarter Devin Singletary touchdown.

The Colts got on the board first through a field goal, before wide receiver Nico Collins and quarterback CJ Stroud connected for a 75-yard touchdown.

Stroud threw for 264 yards and linked up with Andrew Beck in the second quarter to extend the Texans’ lead.

The Colts tied the game in the third quarter via a 49-yard run from Jonathan Taylor but fell short after the Texans final quarter touchdown.

Defeat means the Colts have missed the play-offs after losing three of their last five matches.

Press Association
