Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Advertisement

Date set for fraud trial of Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini

This will be the final hearing in a long-running saga that began in 2011.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 400 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5736949
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

FORMER FIFA PRESIDENT Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud between 8-22 June, the criminal court concerned said today.

This will be the final hearing in a long-running saga that began in 2011 and stems from a payment from Fifa to Platini of 2 million Swiss franc (€1.8m) for consultancy services.

Platini’s services date from 1998 to 2002 when he had a 300,000 Swiss franc per year deal, payment for which was only made eight years later.

The pair are being investigated  for “disloyal management”, “breach of trust” and “forgery of securities”.

Blatter was forced to stand down in 2015 and the governing body of world football banned him for eight years, later reduced to six.

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner Platini was suspended from all football-related activities for four years.

The pair are to be questioned one last time before the investigation is concluded.

The charges could carry sentences of five years in jail.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

Get set for the summer by listening to The42 GAA Weekly’s Football Championship preview pod here, and get 50% off an annual membership when you sign up this week using the code CHAMPIONSHIP2022 at members.the42.ie


Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie