Dublin, Cork and Limerick stars win monthly awards after All-Ireland successes

THE PWC/GPA Player of the Month award winners for August have been named.

Dublin duo Paul Mannion and Hannah Tyrrell land the Gaelic football awards, with Limerick’s Cian Lynch and Amy O’Connor of Cork reigning supreme in hurling and camogie.

All four add the monthly awards to their All-Ireland medals.

Mannion hit 0-5 (1f) as Dessie Farrell’s side returned to the summit with a two-point decider win over Kerry, while Tyrrell turned in a memorable decider display as her 0-8 (4f) — all in the first half — inspired Mick Bohan’s charges to Brendan Martin Cup glory once more.

Advertisement

Lynch was central through Limerick’s four in-a-row success, chipping in with two points in the showpiece against Kilkenny, and O’Connor lit up the All-Ireland camogie final with a stunning haul of 3-7.