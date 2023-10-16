Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Gibraltar

Gavin Bazunu: One of his quietest evenings in an Ireland jersey with very little action in Ireland’s half, but did the basics well. 6

Shane Duffy: Kept a clean sheet under minimal pressure and was a threat at set pieces though had a couple of decent chances to add to his seven international goals. 7

Liam Scales: Has had an incredible start to the season at Celtic and has continued that form for Ireland. Preferred to Nathan Collins at the back, it was a comfortable evening for Scales, but he still did well, with his distribution impressive at times. 7

Matt Doherty: A little unlucky not to win Player of the Match, given that he assisted for the opening two goals and then scored the third. There were calls for Doherty to be dropped after an indifferent display against Greece, but he certainly repaid Stephen Kenny’s faith with his performance tonight. 8

Ryan Manning: Showed some really nice touches and good technique after being handed a rare start tonight. There are still probably question marks over whether he is defensively strong enough at left-back to be a viable long-term solution in that position but he certainly did his cause no harm this evening. 7

Josh Cullen: Was unusually careless in possession at times but did his usual screening job reasonably well, albeit it’s without a doubt, one of the easiest games he has had in a long time. 6

Jason Knight: Caused problems with his energy and penetrating runs from midfield and will be disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet from a few half-chances. 7

Jamie McGrath: Brought the type of creativity and footballing intelligence Ireland have often been lacking during the Stephen Kenny era. His flick for the third goal was sublime and his cross for Robinson’s fourth was similarly impressive. 8

Chiedozie Ogbene: It feels like he has been Player of the Match for most of the qualifiers during this campaign and while tonight was a rare exception, Ogbene still performed well, linking up effectively with Doherty for the first two goals and regularly causing problems down the right flank. 7

Mikey Johnston: A goal on his full debut to add to the one he scored in the reverse fixture between the sides in June. The Celtic star certainly brings something different when he plays on the wing but needs to get regular game time at club level to consolidate his place in the Ireland starting XI. 7

Evan Ferguson: You still feel like the 18-year-old has more to give, such is his enormous potential, but can be pleased with his evening’s work and took his goal well. 7

Subs: Callum Robinson obviously had an impact, heading home Jamie McGrath’s cross impressively. Others struggled to have much of an influence in the limited time they had on the field. 7