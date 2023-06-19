Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Gibraltar

Gavin Bazunu: Had very little to do all the night but did the basics well. 6

Dara O’Shea: Seldom tested defensively. Had one nervy moment where it deflected off him from a corner but landed safely in Bazunu’s arms. Tested the goalkeeper with a pot shot down the other end. 6

John Egan: Had one worrying moment where he lost the ball in his own area but otherwise was solid enough without really being tested. 6

Nathan Collins: Was a little unlucky to come off at half-time as he didn’t do a huge amount wrong but the switch to four at the back was badly needed. 6

James McClean: Vindicated his starting spot with two superb crosses for Ireland’s second and third goals. Also proved he still has pace in the old legs by beating two players in the first half. A performance befitting of his 100th cap. 7

Jason Knight: Ireland’s man of the match was particularly threatening early on and adapted well as a makeshift right wing-back in Matt Doherty’s absence. So energetic, you get the sense he could run all day. 7

Josh Cullen: Not really the type of game he is best suited with Ireland invariably on the attack. His passing and general play felt too conservative at times, but like Ireland as a team, he improved after the break. 6

Will Smallbone: You still get the sense he is adapting to senior level after a couple of standout performances for the 21s. Delivered a few decent set pieces and some nice link-up play but is a better player than he has shown in this window as he struggled to influence the play. 5

Jamie McGrath: Twice went close with a header and a powerful drive from the edge of the area but was quiet otherwise and probably didn’t do enough to convincingly nail down a place in the side long term. 5

Evan Ferguson: Had a frustrating first half and you still feel there is more to come from him, but took his goal really well. 7

Michael Obafemi: Had an off night with not too much coming off before he seemingly picked up a knock and was replaced by Troy Parrott early in the second half. 5

Substitutes: The likes of Troy Parrott and Alan Browne did okay, while Adam Idah and Mikey Johnston had the desired effect with a goal apiece. 7

Stephen Kenny: Looked to be in a very sticky situation after 45 minutes, but Ireland kept calm, and Kenny made some smart substitutions that ultimately were enough to secure the three points. 7