Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Gibraltar

Darren Randolph 7Our Rating They often say the sign of a good goalkeeper is one that can make a vital save despite having little to do for most of the game, and Randolph showed good concentration levels to prevent Roy Chipolina's header giving Gibraltar a shock lead early in the second half.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Seamus Coleman 6Our Rating Played virtually as a right winger at times and got himself into some promising positions, but his final ball was invariably disappointing.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Shane Duffy 7Our Rating Did pretty much everything that was asked of him and had a comfortable evening against a fairly toothless Gibraltan attack.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Richard Keogh 7Our Rating Played through the pain barrier with a broken hand and barely put a foot wrong, though stiffer tests of his defensive ability will inevitably come down the line.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Enda Stevens 6Our Rating Had little to do defensively and didn't do enough going forward, giving the ball away needlessly at times.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jeff Hendrick 7Our Rating Not quite back to his Euro 2016 best and made a few sloppy passes, but took his goal superbly, stepping up at the vital moment to ensure Mick McCarthy's reign gets off to a winning start.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Hourihane 7Our Rating Named man of the match by RTÉ, Hourihane passed the ball about confidently, having been afforded plenty of space by his opponents, while his delivery from dead balls was frequently excellent. Also had a hand in the goal.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Matt Doherty 6Our Rating Showed some nice link-up play with Coleman at times, but didn't manage to replicate the superb form he's shown at Wolves, having started in an unfamiliar right-wing role. Replaced by Robbie Brady on 56 minutes.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James McClean 5Our Rating Showed a nice touch in the build up to the goal, but otherwise offered little in attack and gave away a couple of needless free kicks that eventually resulted in him receiving a yellow card.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Sean Maguire 5Our Rating Made one clever pass to Coleman in the first half that almost resulted in a goal, but his hold-up play was often sub-par and he will be frustrated at failing to score his first international goal in what looked like an ideal opportunity to stake his claim for a more regular place in the side.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

David McGoldrick 6Our Rating Tried to link-up play but struggled at times amid difficult conditions, but did superbly to create the goal at the vital moment.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Mick McCarthy 6Our Rating Not the assured start to his tenure that McCarthy would have been hoping for. The 4-4-2 formation was not totally convincing as a viable long-term plan, while he still doesn't appear to have figured out how best to accommodate Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman in the same team.

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs: Robbie Brady injected a bit more creativity into Ireland's attacks while Harry Arter did everything asked of him to help see the game out.

