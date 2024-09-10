Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Greece

Caoimhin Kelleher: Was far less busy compared to Saturday. Did the basics well and could do little about either goal. 6

Andrew Omombamidele: Considering he was playing in the unfamiliar position of right back, Omobamidele did okay, showing good composure on the ball. However, he was clearly more comfortable on the defensive rather than the attacking side of the game. 6

Nathan Collins: Decent on the ball, but will disappointed at not being able to stop Tzolis for the killer second goal. 5



Dara O’Shea: His pinpoint crossfield balls caused the Greeks some problems but was part of an Irish backline that stood off and afforded Ioannidis far too much space for the opener. 6

Robbie Brady: Slightly improved compared to Saturday but didn’t offer enough in attack, with his set-piece prowess not having the desired effect. 5

Chiedozie Ogbene: Linked up well with Will Smallbone on a couple of occasions and was desperately close to scoring a first-half goal but faded after half-time as the Greeks effectively combated his threat. 6

Jayson Molumby: No shortage of commitment to the cause as ever, but didn’t stamp his influence on the game often enough with the visitors winning the midfield battle. 5

Alan Browne: Blazed over a good chance in the first half and didn’t really do enough to justify his starting spot. 5

Jason Knight: His work-rate was part of the reason why the midfield looked a bit more secure compared to Saturday but like many Irish players, faded in the second half and gave away some silly free kicks. 5

Will Smallbone: Looked much more comfortable in an advanced role and was heavily involved in some of Ireland’s best attacking moves but couldn’t quite provide that killer instinct, unfortunately. 6

Sammie Szmodics: Looked lively at times and offered something different to Adam Idah but didn’t have many chances as he still awaits his first international goal. 5

Substitutes: The likes of Evan Ferguson and Kasey McAteer just couldn’t influence a tight game and didn’t have enough of the ball in the right areas. 5