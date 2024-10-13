Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Greece

Caoimhín Kelleher: RTÉ’s man-of-the-match winner played well until the dying moments. Made a couple of good saves in the first half to keep Ireland in the game but was at fault for the second goal, playing a sloppy pass to unwittingly set up Petros Mantalos. 6

Dara O’Shea: Had a lot of defending to do in the first half but generally coped well with the Greek pressure. Saw more of the ball in the Greek half after the break before being replaced late on by Kasey McAteer. 7

Nathan Collins: Having had a few shaky moments against Finland, barely put a foot wrong tonight and made some good interceptions while he was one of the more assured Irish players on the ball. 7

Advertisement

Liam Scales: Was outstanding in the first half especially, getting crucial blocks in on a few occasions. The Celtic star has had a good window having impressed against Finland too and was just unlucky with his attempted block deflecting in for the opening goal. 7

Robbie Brady: His set pieces caused the Greeks some problems in the second half, but he was one of several Ireland players guilty of being wasteful in possession on a couple of occasions in the opening period. 6

Josh Cullen: Protected the backline well and made some good tackles and interceptions. However, he was less impressive in possession. 6

Jason Knight: Plenty of effort as ever but was part of an Irish midfield that was clearly second best against their Greek opponents. 5

Chiedozie Ogbene: Had one or two decent forward runs but generally struggled to influence the game and was replaced early in the second half by Festy Ebosele. 5

Sammie Szmodics: Showed good defensive discipline at times but most of his energy was expended without the ball and will be disappointed he couldn’t do more from in the attacking third. 5

Troy Parrott: Had occasional bright moments but was too often on the periphery of the match. Ireland are still waiting for a player to nail down the number 10 role. 5

Evan Ferguson: Missed a great chance early on when he arguably should have had a penalty after being pushed by Lazaros Rota. Otherwise, the teenager was largely isolated up front and didn’t have many opportunities owing to a lack of service. 5

Subs: Jayson Molumby, Festy Ebosele, Jack Taylor and Mikey Johnston all made positive contributions when they came on. Kasey McAteer had little time to influence game but added extra threat down the right. 7