Dublin: 10°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Luxembourg

Ireland suffered an embarrassing defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 10:30 PM
Gavin Bazunu

7Our Rating

The one Irish player who was effectively blameless in the defeat. Bazunu couldn't do much about the winning goal, his distribution was good and was alert on the rare occasions he was called upon to make saves.

6

Seamus Coleman

6Our Rating

RTÉ had to pick an Irish player of the match and Coleman, as one of the less poor performers, received it. He was solid but didn't have much to do at the back.

6

Dara O'Shea

6Our Rating

Had little to do defensively and was comfortable on the ball for the most part.

6

Ciaran Clark

6Our Rating

Ireland kept a clean sheet while he was on the pitch, but his distribution wasn't great at times.

6

Matt Doherty

5Our Rating

Had a quiet game, perhaps partially as a result of picking up a hamstring injury, which saw him replaced at half-time.

6

Enda Stevens

5Our Rating

Ineffective in attack and gave the ball away too often. Perhaps partially as a result of Sheffield United's poor season, he looks low on confidence.

6

Josh Cullen

5Our Rating

After a decent performance in Serbia, Cullen's second competitive start was less memorable. Produced too many safe, sideways passes and didn't dominate the midfield in the way Irish fans would have hoped.

6

Jason Knight

6Our Rating

It's a big ask for a 20-year-old to come in in such pressurised circumstances, and Knight certainly brought plenty of energy to the midfield, but he didn't have enough influence on the game.

6

Alan Browne

5Our Rating

After a man-of-the-match showing in Serbia, Browne was far less impressive this evening. He looked tired and as with the rest of the team, his decision-making in the final third was poor.

6

Callum Robinson

5Our Rating

His performance was marked by too many bad decisions and a lack of composure at key moments, which summed up Ireland's attacking woes.

6

James Collins

5Our Rating

Held the ball up well at times, but missed one big chance and wasn't clinical enough when he needed to be.

6

Subs: Robbie Brady did give Ireland something slightly different with his set-piece delivery, but didn’t make enough of an impact, and the same can be said for the other subs who had limited time to influence the game. 5

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

