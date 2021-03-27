Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Luxembourg

7Our Rating The one Irish player who was effectively blameless in the defeat. Bazunu couldn't do much about the winning goal, his distribution was good and was alert on the rare occasions he was called upon to make saves.
The one Irish player who was effectively blameless in the defeat. Bazunu couldn't do much about the winning goal, his distribution was good and was alert on the rare occasions he was called upon to make saves.
6Our Rating RTÉ had to pick an Irish player of the match and Coleman, as one of the less poor performers, received it. He was solid but didn't have much to do at the back.
RTÉ had to pick an Irish player of the match and Coleman, as one of the less poor performers, received it. He was solid but didn't have much to do at the back.
6Our Rating Had little to do defensively and was comfortable on the ball for the most part.
Had little to do defensively and was comfortable on the ball for the most part.
6Our Rating Ireland kept a clean sheet while he was on the pitch, but his distribution wasn't great at times.
Ireland kept a clean sheet while he was on the pitch, but his distribution wasn't great at times.
5Our Rating Had a quiet game, perhaps partially as a result of picking up a hamstring injury, which saw him replaced at half-time.
Had a quiet game, perhaps partially as a result of picking up a hamstring injury, which saw him replaced at half-time.
5Our Rating Ineffective in attack and gave the ball away too often. Perhaps partially as a result of Sheffield United's poor season, he looks low on confidence.
Ineffective in attack and gave the ball away too often. Perhaps partially as a result of Sheffield United's poor season, he looks low on confidence.
5Our Rating After a decent performance in Serbia, Cullen's second competitive start was less memorable. Produced too many safe, sideways passes and didn't dominate the midfield in the way Irish fans would have hoped.
After a decent performance in Serbia, Cullen's second competitive start was less memorable. Produced too many safe, sideways passes and didn't dominate the midfield in the way Irish fans would have hoped.
6Our Rating It's a big ask for a 20-year-old to come in in such pressurised circumstances, and Knight certainly brought plenty of energy to the midfield, but he didn't have enough influence on the game.
It's a big ask for a 20-year-old to come in in such pressurised circumstances, and Knight certainly brought plenty of energy to the midfield, but he didn't have enough influence on the game.
5Our Rating After a man-of-the-match showing in Serbia, Browne was far less impressive this evening. He looked tired and as with the rest of the team, his decision-making in the final third was poor.
After a man-of-the-match showing in Serbia, Browne was far less impressive this evening. He looked tired and as with the rest of the team, his decision-making in the final third was poor.
5Our Rating His performance was marked by too many bad decisions and a lack of composure at key moments, which summed up Ireland's attacking woes.
His performance was marked by too many bad decisions and a lack of composure at key moments, which summed up Ireland's attacking woes.
5Our Rating Held the ball up well at times, but missed one big chance and wasn't clinical enough when he needed to be.
Held the ball up well at times, but missed one big chance and wasn't clinical enough when he needed to be.
Subs: Robbie Brady did give Ireland something slightly different with his set-piece delivery, but didn’t make enough of an impact, and the same can be said for the other subs who had limited time to influence the game. 5
COMMENTS (48)