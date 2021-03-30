Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Qatar

Gavin Bazunu 7Our Rating Had one particularly worrying moment when he was a bit rash and conceded what initially looked like being a penalty, but overall, appeared remarkably composed for a 19-year-old and must now be pushing Caoimhin Kelleher as the second-choice goalkeeper behind Darren Randolph. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Seamus Coleman 8Our Rating Looked very solid at the back and linked up well going forward with Cyrus Christie at times. And unlike many team-mates, he nearly always made the right decision on the ball. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Dara O'Shea 7Our Rating Awarded man of the match by RTÉ, he was caught out of position slightly for the Qatar goal, but otherwise had a solid night and looks more than capable of enjoying a long-term career at international level. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Shane Duffy 7Our Rating Got a much-needed 90 minutes under his belt and made an impact, with his reassuring presence and leadership qualities giving the team some stability. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cyrus Christie 7Our Rating Produced a brilliant cross towards the end when Josh Cullen went so close to scoring the winner and generally showed good pace and athleticism going forward, though his final ball let him down on occasion. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jayson Molumby 6Our Rating Showed good energy and aggression, but you still feel there's more to come from him, as he played on the periphery of the game and gave it away cheaply at times. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jeff Hendrick 6Our Rating Started well and produced some good passes, but like Ireland in general, faded as the match progressed and looked a little tired before being substituted late on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Robbie Brady 6Our Rating Nearly scored a spectacular volley in the opening stages, but wasn't really on long enough to make an impact, as he unfortunately had to go off injured early in the first half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James McClean 7Our Rating Played like a man with a point to prove, scoring the opening goal and working tirelessly down the left to combat the dangerous Qatar wing back Carvalho Deus Correia. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Daryl Horgan 6Our Rating Set up the goal with an inch-perfect cross, though his influence lessened as the match developed. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Shane Long 7Our Rating His barren run continues in terms of scoring, but Long was one of Ireland's most important players, leading the line well and making some intelligent runs. Particularly in the first half, he was a nuisance to the Qatar defence and was involved in most of Ireland's best attacking moments. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs: Jason Knight caught the eye with his energy and enthusiasm, though Troy Parrott struggled to make a real impact, while Josh Cullen nearly made a memorable goal-scoring cameo, while others weren’t on long enough to make a difference. 6