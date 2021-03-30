BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 30 March 2021
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Qatar

Stephen Kenny’s winless run continued, though the Irish team improved on Saturday’s dismal display.

Paul Fennessy
By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 10:27 PM
20 minutes ago 4,751 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5396179

Gavin Bazunu

7Our Rating

Had one particularly worrying moment when he was a bit rash and conceded what initially looked like being a penalty, but overall, appeared remarkably composed for a 19-year-old and must now be pushing Caoimhin Kelleher as the second-choice goalkeeper behind Darren Randolph.

6

Seamus Coleman

8Our Rating

Looked very solid at the back and linked up well going forward with Cyrus Christie at times. And unlike many team-mates, he nearly always made the right decision on the ball.

6

Dara O'Shea

7Our Rating

Awarded man of the match by RTÉ, he was caught out of position slightly for the Qatar goal, but otherwise had a solid night and looks more than capable of enjoying a long-term career at international level.

6

Shane Duffy

7Our Rating

Got a much-needed 90 minutes under his belt and made an impact, with his reassuring presence and leadership qualities giving the team some stability.

6

Cyrus Christie

7Our Rating

Produced a brilliant cross towards the end when Josh Cullen went so close to scoring the winner and generally showed good pace and athleticism going forward, though his final ball let him down on occasion.

6

Jayson Molumby

6Our Rating

Showed good energy and aggression, but you still feel there's more to come from him, as he played on the periphery of the game and gave it away cheaply at times.

6

Jeff Hendrick

6Our Rating

Started well and produced some good passes, but like Ireland in general, faded as the match progressed and looked a little tired before being substituted late on.

6

Robbie Brady

6Our Rating

Nearly scored a spectacular volley in the opening stages, but wasn't really on long enough to make an impact, as he unfortunately had to go off injured early in the first half.

6

James McClean

7Our Rating

Played like a man with a point to prove, scoring the opening goal and working tirelessly down the left to combat the dangerous Qatar wing back Carvalho Deus Correia.

6

Daryl Horgan

6Our Rating

Set up the goal with an inch-perfect cross, though his influence lessened as the match developed.

6

Shane Long

7Our Rating

His barren run continues in terms of scoring, but Long was one of Ireland's most important players, leading the line well and making some intelligent runs. Particularly in the first half, he was a nuisance to the Qatar defence and was involved in most of Ireland's best attacking moments.

6

Subs: Jason Knight caught the eye with his energy and enthusiasm, though Troy Parrott struggled to make a real impact, while Josh Cullen nearly made a memorable goal-scoring cameo, while others weren’t on long enough to make a difference. 6

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

