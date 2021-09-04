Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Azerbaijan

Gavin Bazunu 7Our Rating Wasn't tested too regularly but made one decent save midway through the first half and another late in the second. Couldn't have been expected to stop Emin Makmudov's superb goal. 6 Your

Shane Duffy 7Our Rating Didn't have much to do at the back but not for the first time, got Ireland out of jail with an important goal. 6 Your

John Egan 6Our Rating Made a couple of good passes in the first half, but otherwise had very little to do - solid without ever really needing to be spectacular. 6 Your

Seamus Coleman 5Our Rating Got forward well at times but his final ball was invariably disappointing and he could have got tighter for Azerbaijan's goal. 6 Your

Matt Doherty 5Our Rating A disappointing display, particularly given that he was one of Ireland's best players against Portugal. Like many other Irish players, his delivery let him down before being substituted. 6 Your

Josh Cullen 6Our Rating Could have been more urgent in closing down for the goal, but atoned somewhat with an excellent ball in for the Duffy equaliser. 6 Your

Jayson Molumby 5Our Rating Had one or two bright moments in the first half, but still looks quite raw and lacked composure at key moments before being replaced by Conor Hourihane. 6 Your

Aaron Connolly 5Our Rating Went close early on and tested the goalkeeper with a low shot but didn't make enough of an impact in his 45 minutes on the pitch. 6 Your

James McClean 5Our Rating Very disappointing in the first half and while he linked up well at times with Daryl Horgan in the second, his crossing regularly wasn't good enough. 6 Your

Adam Idah 7Our Rating A deserved man of the match, had one brilliant solo run in the first half, and he impressed with his touch and hold-up play throughout. 6 Your

Troy Parrott 5Our Rating Had one decent shot from distance early in the second half, but otherwise had very little influence on the game and it was no surprise when he was replaced by Callum Robinson just after the hour mark. 6 Your

Substitutes:

Daryl Horgan: Started the second half really brightly and put in some dangerous crosses, but his passing was careless at times and a couple of attacks broke down after he gave the ball away. 6

Callum Robinson: Got half an hour and looked lively, winning free kicks and going close more than once but couldn’t provide that killer touch. 6

Conor Hourihane: Didn’t really have much of an influence in the limited time he had on the pitch. 5

James Collins: Not on long enough to rate.

Alan Browne: Not on long enough to rate.