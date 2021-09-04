Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Azerbaijan

of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Substitutes:
Daryl Horgan: Started the second half really brightly and put in some dangerous crosses, but his passing was careless at times and a couple of attacks broke down after he gave the ball away. 6
Callum Robinson: Got half an hour and looked lively, winning free kicks and going close more than once but couldn’t provide that killer touch. 6
Conor Hourihane: Didn’t really have much of an influence in the limited time he had on the pitch. 5
James Collins: Not on long enough to rate.
Alan Browne: Not on long enough to rate.
COMMENTS (18)