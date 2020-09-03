Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Bulgaria

Darren Randolph 6Our Rating Didn't have a lot to do for much of the game, but was solid when called upon. 6 Your

Matt Doherty 6Our Rating Got the nod over Seamus Coleman, but didn't quite have the impact he would have hoped in attack. Playing as a full-back rather than a wing-back, where he normally would operate for Wolves, may take some getting used to. 6

John Egan 6Our Rating Along with Duffy, he didn't cover himself in glory for the goal and had one or two other nervy moments in dealing with Bulgaria's quick-fire counter-attack. 6

Enda Stevens 6Our Rating Had occasional forward flourishes, but Stevens wasn't as dynamic as he regularly tends to be when played in the wing-back role for Sheffield United. 6

Shane Duffy 7Our Rating Will be disappointed with the goal conceded, and didn't always look comfortable in the high line, but always a threat down the other end and took his goal extremely well 6

James McCarthy 6Our Rating Showed a nice range of passing at times and protected the backline well for the most part, but tired as the game wore on and was replaced by Robbie Brady with 20 minutes remaining. 6

Conor Hourihane 6Our Rating Had one or two nice sweeping passes, but also gave a poor ball that led to Bulgaria's goal. His set-piece delivery was mixed and he didn't impose himself on the game as much as he could have. 6

Jeff Hendrick 6Our Rating Had some tidy moments and showed great strength to hold onto the ball on occasion, but didn't have a consistent enough influence over the 90 minutes. 6

Callum O'Dowda 6Our Rating The official man of the match, O'Dowda had a few nice attacking moments in the first half, but faded badly in the second and it was no real surpise when he was replaced by Callum Robinson with 16 minutes remaining. 6

Aaron Connolly 7Our Rating The sharpest of Ireland's attackers, showed good pace and skill at times. There was one standout moment in the first half where he shot wide from a tight angle when he might have been better off squaring to an unmarked Idah. 6

Adam Idah 5Our Rating At 19, Idah looks like he will have a bright future in the game, but it wasn't really his night. Looked a little lightweight at times and didn't hold the ball up well enough. 6

Stephen Kenny 7Our Rating Made some bold decisions in his starting XI. While the result wasn't great, Ireland did try to play more football than usual, and his substitutions helped them rescue a draw. 6

Substitutes: Kenny’s changes did make some difference, with Robbie Brady in particular having an impact and creating the assist for the equaliser. 7