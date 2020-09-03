This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 September 2020
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Bulgaria

Ireland had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 10:41 PM
10 minutes ago 1,054 Views No Comments
Darren Randolph

6Our Rating

Didn't have a lot to do for much of the game, but was solid when called upon.

6

Matt Doherty

6Our Rating

Got the nod over Seamus Coleman, but didn't quite have the impact he would have hoped in attack. Playing as a full-back rather than a wing-back, where he normally would operate for Wolves, may take some getting used to.

6

John Egan

6Our Rating

Along with Duffy, he didn't cover himself in glory for the goal and had one or two other nervy moments in dealing with Bulgaria's quick-fire counter-attack.

6

Enda Stevens

6Our Rating

Had occasional forward flourishes, but Stevens wasn't as dynamic as he regularly tends to be when played in the wing-back role for Sheffield United.

6

Shane Duffy

7Our Rating

Will be disappointed with the goal conceded, and didn't always look comfortable in the high line, but always a threat down the other end and took his goal extremely well

6

James McCarthy

6Our Rating

Showed a nice range of passing at times and protected the backline well for the most part, but tired as the game wore on and was replaced by Robbie Brady with 20 minutes remaining.

6

Conor Hourihane

6Our Rating

Had one or two nice sweeping passes, but also gave a poor ball that led to Bulgaria's goal. His set-piece delivery was mixed and he didn't impose himself on the game as much as he could have.

6

Jeff Hendrick

6Our Rating

Had some tidy moments and showed great strength to hold onto the ball on occasion, but didn't have a consistent enough influence over the 90 minutes.

6

Callum O'Dowda

6Our Rating

The official man of the match, O'Dowda had a few nice attacking moments in the first half, but faded badly in the second and it was no real surpise when he was replaced by Callum Robinson with 16 minutes remaining.

6

Aaron Connolly

7Our Rating

The sharpest of Ireland's attackers, showed good pace and skill at times. There was one standout moment in the first half where he shot wide from a tight angle when he might have been better off squaring to an unmarked Idah.

6

Adam Idah

5Our Rating

At 19, Idah looks like he will have a bright future in the game, but it wasn't really his night. Looked a little lightweight at times and didn't hold the ball up well enough.

6

Stephen Kenny

7Our Rating

Made some bold decisions in his starting XI. While the result wasn't great, Ireland did try to play more football than usual, and his substitutions helped them rescue a draw.

6

Substitutes: Kenny’s changes did make some difference, with Robbie Brady in particular having an impact and creating the assist for the equaliser. 7

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

