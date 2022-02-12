Player ratings: Ireland come up short in France

15. Hugo Keenan – 6

On his first experience of a packed Stade de France, Keenan coped well under pressure in that frantic opening period. Carried out of touch midway through the first half, but appeared to be little else he could do. Can only blame himself for kicking the ball out on the full just before half time, however. Made some good breaks from deep and kept showing up.

14. Andrew Conway – 6

His ability to chase kicks and contest in the air offered Ireland an important out, but hardly got the ball into his hands otherwise, with no carries in the first half. Grew into the game after half time.

13. Garry Ringrose – 6

A passenger for much of the opening period, but to his credit, the Leinster man grew into the game when Ireland started to build some momentum after the break, and carried into collisions where the odds always looked stacked against him.

12. Bundee Aki – 7

One of the few Irish players who was able to win the hard yards when carrying into contact, and chipped in with 10 tackles. To the fore as Ireland tried to claw the deficit back in the second half. Surprising to see him replaced for the final 15 minutes.

11. Mack Hansen – 7

Two tries in two Tests for the Connacht flyer, who just oozes confidence on this stage. Wonderful piece of individual skill to score Ireland’s opening try. Applied some good pressure in defence, too, but a shame Ireland didn’t get him move involved. One of the few Ireland players who looked capable of making something happen against the grain.

10. Joey Carbery – 7

His first Six Nations start was a difficult one, but Carbery settled any early nerves by nailing a testing conversion along the sideline with his first kick at the posts. Was always going to be targeted but certainly didn’t shirk the physical challenges and his calm thinking helped Ireland stay in the contest. Mixed rewards from his kicking game but faultless from the tee.

Ireland's Joey Carbery comes up against Anthony Jelonch of France. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 6

A shaky start, his decision making and passing not where it needed to be. Settled into the game after that, but needed to be faster and sharper with his play and was tested without the ball too. Was looking like a difficult evening for Gibson-Park, but then produced a brilliant bit of individual play to snipe through for Ireland’s third try.

1. Andrew Porter – 6

A big test against Uini Atonio – the biggest man in this championship – and had some early wobbles, including being pinged for a first half scrum penalty. Also came up with a great turnover and had another huge shift off the ball too, making some big carries in the second half.

2. Ronan Kelleher – 6

Guilty of some poor handling in early stages, but he might lay the blame with the passer. Alert and lively in open play, but will be disappointed with Ireland’s lineout work before he was removed with an injury with less than half an hour played.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 7

The star of Ireland’s frontrow had the power to match the French in the scrum and made his tackles in open play. Not much room to showcase those silky attacking talents, but skill produced some smart passes.

4. Tadhg Beirne – 7

Trademark big poach on Paul Willemse in first half and got through a huge amount of dirty work, adding some excellent handling in attack. Moved into the back row for closing 20 minutes, where he delivered an excellent kick in behind.

5. James Ryan – 6

First time captaining Ireland in a Six Nations fixture. Won’t enjoy the replays of Antoine Dupont’s opening try. A reliable target at the lineout and couldn’t fault his defensive effort, but came off second best in some of the physical battles.

6. Caelan Doris – 6

Spilled pass almost allowed France in for a second early try, and lost the ball in contact in shortly after. Not what we’re used to seeing from the Leinster flanker. Kept showing up in defence, nailing 18 tackles. Pinged for late penalty which allowed France push their lead out to six points.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7

A big defensive effort and while most attempts to carry led him into brick walls, he never gave up the fight. Had the power to muscle over for a crucial try shortly after half time.

Josh van der Flier breaks a tackle. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

8. Jack Conan – 5

Was really tested by the big French ball-carriers. Was stripped of the ball on the ground before Jaminet kicked France into a 13-7 lead and found it hard to exert his influence. Replaced early in the second half.

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (for Kelleher, 26mins) – 7

Made his Six Nations debut last week, and in before the half hour mark at the Stade de France today. A massive test for the young hooker, and he can be really happy with his work. Some early struggles at the lineout but had a good second half and did really well to hold up Jaminet over the line in dying minutes.

17. Cian Healy (for Porter, 73mins) – not on long enough to be rated

18. Finlay Bealham (for Furlong, 72mins) – not on long enough to be rated

19. Iain Henderson (For O’Mahony, 58mins) – 6

Did his best to make things happen in a difficult situation. Lost late attacking lineout under heavy French pressure big delivered a big steal.

20. Peter O’Mahony (for Conan, 52mins) – not on long enough to be rated

Removed for HIA within 10 minutes of being introduced.

21. Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park, 64mins) – 6

Almost paid a heavy price for some loose passing.

22. Jack Carty (for Carbery, 79mins) – not on long enough to be rated

23. Robbie Henshaw (for Aki, 64mins) – 6

Scrambled back well to prevent France getting in with a little over 10 minutes to play, an important contribution which kept Ireland in the game.

