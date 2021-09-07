Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Serbia

Ireland earned a second 1-1 draw in the space of four days.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 9:52 PM
42 minutes ago 5,410 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5542872

Gavin Bazunu

9Our Rating

The obvious choice for man of the match, Bazunu made several excellent saves to keep Ireland in the game and has surely consolidated the number one spot for the foreseeable future.

6

John Egan

7Our Rating

Lost Mitrovic on one occasion but generally had a solid game at the back.

6

Shane Duffy

7Our Rating

Had one dodgy moment early on when his inability to control the ball almost led to a Serbia goal, but otherwise did little wrong at the back and was a nuisance in the opposition's penalty area late on.

6

Andrew Omobamidele

8Our Rating

Not many players will have had as assured a full debut for their country, Omobamidele looked so comfortable on the ball and made some timely interceptions before almost scoring with a spectacular strike from distance late on.

6

Matt Doherty

7Our Rating

Made a couple of important tackles in defence, got forward well and had a good run down the right just before the equalising goal.

6

James McClean

7Our Rating

Put in an excellent defensive shift and produced a few decent crosses that Ireland could have made more of.

6

Josh Cullen

5Our Rating

Worked hard but was rarely progressive with his passing and was replaced by Molumby in the 67th minute.

6

Jeff Hendrick

5Our Rating

Started brightly with one audacious shot just wide, but faded thereafter and gave the ball away cheaply a few times in the second half before being replaced by Conor Hourihane in the 78th minute.

6

Jamie McGrath

5Our Rating

Had one exciting moment in the first half where he beat a man and won a free kick on the edge of the area but had a quiet game otherwise.

6

Alan Browne

5Our Rating

Linked up well with Doherty once or twice but struggled to influence the play for the most part and was replaced by Callum Robinson just before the hour mark.

6

Adam Idah

6Our Rating

A difficult night as he was very isolated up front, but generally held the ball up and did the simple things well.

6

Subs:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Callum Robinson (58): Definitely made an impact, with his movement and crossing ability key to Ireland’s late revival. Indeed, he put the ball in for the late equaliser. 7

Jayson Molumby (66): Provided Ireland’s midfield with some much-needed energy. 6

Daryl Horgan (66): Struggled to make much of an impact in his time on the pitch. 5

James Collins (78): Not on long enough to rate.

Conor Hourihane (78): Not on long enough to rate.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie