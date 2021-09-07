Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Serbia

Gavin Bazunu 9Our Rating The obvious choice for man of the match, Bazunu made several excellent saves to keep Ireland in the game and has surely consolidated the number one spot for the foreseeable future. 6 Your

John Egan 7Our Rating Lost Mitrovic on one occasion but generally had a solid game at the back.

Shane Duffy 7Our Rating Had one dodgy moment early on when his inability to control the ball almost led to a Serbia goal, but otherwise did little wrong at the back and was a nuisance in the opposition's penalty area late on.

Andrew Omobamidele 8Our Rating Not many players will have had as assured a full debut for their country, Omobamidele looked so comfortable on the ball and made some timely interceptions before almost scoring with a spectacular strike from distance late on.

Matt Doherty 7Our Rating Made a couple of important tackles in defence, got forward well and had a good run down the right just before the equalising goal.

James McClean 7Our Rating Put in an excellent defensive shift and produced a few decent crosses that Ireland could have made more of.

Josh Cullen 5Our Rating Worked hard but was rarely progressive with his passing and was replaced by Molumby in the 67th minute.

Jeff Hendrick 5Our Rating Started brightly with one audacious shot just wide, but faded thereafter and gave the ball away cheaply a few times in the second half before being replaced by Conor Hourihane in the 78th minute.

Jamie McGrath 5Our Rating Had one exciting moment in the first half where he beat a man and won a free kick on the edge of the area but had a quiet game otherwise.

Alan Browne 5Our Rating Linked up well with Doherty once or twice but struggled to influence the play for the most part and was replaced by Callum Robinson just before the hour mark.

Adam Idah 6Our Rating A difficult night as he was very isolated up front, but generally held the ball up and did the simple things well.

Subs:

Callum Robinson (58): Definitely made an impact, with his movement and crossing ability key to Ireland’s late revival. Indeed, he put the ball in for the late equaliser. 7

Jayson Molumby (66): Provided Ireland’s midfield with some much-needed energy. 6

Daryl Horgan (66): Struggled to make much of an impact in his time on the pitch. 5

James Collins (78): Not on long enough to rate.

Conor Hourihane (78): Not on long enough to rate.