Player ratings: How the Boys in Green performed against the Netherlands

Gavin Bazunu: Was perhaps a tad fortunate to only see a yellow for the first-half penalty. His kicking was a little ropey at times and didn’t have too much to do in the way of saves to make. 6

Nathan Collins: Made a couple of good challenges and interceptions but was uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times. 6

Shane Duffy: Stephen Kenny’s faith in bringing Duffy back into the starting XI was unfortunately not rewarded. The Norwich defender was caught too deep for the two Dutch goals and played the influential Denzel Dumfries on both times. 5

John Egan: Was solid enough and caused chaos in the opposition box notably for the first goal before being replaced late on as Ireland went to four at the back. 6

Matt Doherty: Offered great energy and link-up play, especially in the first half, but like Ireland in general, petered out, while he was sloppy in possession too often, giving the ball away for the Dutch equaliser. 6

James McClean: Didn’t stay with Dumfries’ run for the first goal and generally had a tough night up against the Inter man before being replaced by Ryan Manning in the second half. 5

Josh Cullen: Did his usual screening job reasonably well, though otherwise struggled as Ireland were patently second-best in the midfield battle. 6

Alan Browne: Came into midfield for Jayson Molumby and justified his starting spot with a lively performance, regularly disrupting Dutch attempts to play out from the back with some impressive interceptions. 7

Jason Knight: The official man of the match epitomised what was best about the Irish play, as he ran his heart out and put serious pressure on the Dutch backline. What he lacks in guile, he more than makes up for with work-rate. 7

Chiedozie Ogbene: Another eye-catching display from the Luton man who caused the Dutch defence problems with his pace and trickery, though was one of the many Ireland players who tired conspicuously in the second half. 7

Adam Idah: Caused Virgil van Dijk a serious headache in the first half with his pace and physicality in the first half, and took his penalty very well, but his influence lessened as Ireland wilted after the break. 7

Subs: It’s hard to fault Kenny with the substitutions. Ireland needed a goal so it was natural to see attack-minded players emerge off the bench. However, the likes of Ryan Manning, Will Smallbone and Jamie McGrath struggled to exert their influence amid a stop-start second half. 5