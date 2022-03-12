Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

Fleetwood, Hoge take lead as first round of Players Championship is finally concluded

A Monday finish is the best-case scenario.

By AFP Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 7:33 PM
33 minutes ago 405 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5709453
Tommy Fleetwood, watching from a bunker at Sawgrass.
Image: Lynne Sladky
Tommy Fleetwood, watching from a bunker at Sawgrass.
Tommy Fleetwood, watching from a bunker at Sawgrass.
Image: Lynne Sladky

TWO DAYS AFTER they climbed to the clubhouse lead, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge were still leading the Players Championship as the first-round concluded amid fierce winds on Saturday.

After torrential rain wreaked havoc for a second straight day on Friday –with a Monday finish already certain for the prestigious $20 million tournament – wind was the biggest challenge facing the elite field as organizers sought to make up time.

Nearly 50 players returned to complete the first round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday morning and found the conditions brutal.

The first nine players to tackle the par-three 17th, with its famed “island green,” played the hole in 10 over par.

Brice Garnett had joined Fleetwood and Hoge at six-under through 13 holes when play was suspended on Friday.

He finished the round at five-under alongside Kramer Hickok, Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell and Anirban Lahiri.

Play resumed on Saturday at noon, an hour later than officials had hoped.

Fleetwood wasn’t scheduled to tee off until after 5:00 pm and Hoge’s 6:28 pm tee time was not long before sunset.

With no guarantee that all players would even start their second rounds on Saturday, officials had already acknowledged that the tournament could finish no earlier than Monday.

Rory McIlroy began his second round this evening and is in a tie for 83rd on even-par at the time of writing. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Seamus Power has also teed off on his second round, and is one-under for the tournament. Though tied for 50th spot, he’s just five shots off the leaders in a quashed leaderboard. Shane Lowry is not expected to tee off for his second round until tomorrow, and he is treading similar waters as McIlroy, in a tie for 83rd. 

Follow the live leaderboard here 

– © AFP 2022, additional reporting by Gavin Cooney

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie