Six young players to watch out for during the GAA football championship

AS THE DIAL shifts to championship time in 2024, players that have been blossoming throughout the league will look to continue their rise on the big stage.

Here, we consider the youngsters who have impressed so far this year and look at what further impact they could have as the season progresses.

1. Armagh – Oisin Conaty

The Tír na Nóg forward first made an impression in Armagh’s 12-point win over Meath in February. Starting at corner forward, he kicked three points from play to draw praise from manager Kieran McGeeney.

“If he can repeat this form then he will surely make a big impact.”

Conaty also made a big contribution in their away clash with Cork. Along with Aidan Nugent, he grabbed an injury-time point to ensure his side travelled home with a draw. He featured again in the Division 2 final with two points from play, one of which was Armagh’s last score of the game as Donegal summoned a late charge for victory.

2. Greg McEneaney – Dublin

The Skerries man was Dublin’s hero last weekend as he managed to blast home a late extra-time goal to send the Division 1 final to penalties. Those spot kicks may not have ended favourably for Dessie Farrell’s side but getting a crucial score for his side in a high pressure moment is surely a milestone for McEneaney in his inter-county career.

His other league highlights included starting on the half-back line in Dublin’s narrow defeat to Mayo where he scored a point from play in MacHale Park. McEneaney also bagged some minutes against Monaghan, Roscommon and Kerry. He came on for Eoin Murchan in the second half of that game to get some exposure to the team that will be one of Dublin’s biggest threat for the All-Ireland.

McEneaney was part of the Dublin senior panel last year but was mainly involved with the U20 team, meaning 2024 could be a breakthrough year for him.

3. Ruairí Canavan – Tyrone

Son of Peter and brother of Darragh, Ruairi is the latest member of the Cavavan clan to to make his mark in a Tyrone jersey.

He got his 2024 season off to a promising start with Sigerson Cup success alongside his sibling with Ulster University. The Canavan boys scored a combined nine points as their side brushed UCD aside by 3-12 to 0-15. An All-Ireland U20 winner and Player of the Year in 2022, Canavan made his senior championship bow for Tyrone in the All-Ireland championship against Westmeath.

He scored three points in that game, including one free before adding 1-1 in the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final against Donegal and two points in their quarter-final defeat to Kerry. His league input has been restricted to one free against Dublin, but this championship could be the competition where he takes flight.

4. Cillian Burke – Kerry

The Milltown/Castlemaine forward made history for his club in Kerry’s league opener against Derry, becoming their first representative at senior inter-county level in 22 years. Following in the steps of Ian Twiss, he made his first big impact for Kerry with a goal against Monaghan to atone for a missed chance earlier in the game. He also kicked a point in Kerry’s heavy defeat to Dublin.

Burke was among the standout performers in the Kerry intermediate championship final against Fossa, earning praise for dominating kickouts and creating a goal late in the game. He’s making a strong impression with the opportunity he’s been offered so far and more game time is likely to follow as the Munster championship approaches.

5. Luke McGlynn – Donegal

Donegal forward Luke McGlynn. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Still eligible for the Donegal U20s, Luke McGlynn is continuing to develop his CV at senior inter-county level after making his introduction last year. He came close to making history for his county last year when he missed out on taking Michael Murphy’s crown as Donegal’s youngest penalty scorer by just 17 days.

McGlynn scored one point in Donegal’s Division 2 win over Meath and started in their league final win over Armagh last weekend.

The Glenfin has also been on U20 duty recently. The county has two wins from two so far in the Ulster championship, with McGlynn scoring five points in a Round 1 win over Cavan, and 0-3 against Fermanagh.

6. Johnny McGrath – Galway

In a league campaign where Galway were ravaged with injuries, Caherlistrane defender Johnny McGrath has been a consistent performer for Pádraic Joyce’s side. He was tasked with marshalling some of the best forwards in the game, and emerged from those battles with good numbers to his name.

He kept Derry dynamo Shane McGuigan and Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue scoreless from play. Darragh Canavan managed just two points from play against him while coughing up only one point to Roscommon star Ben O’Carroll.

McGrath is a versatile player who can advance out of the corner back position to get scores. He kicked a point against Dublin and Tyrone as Galway did enough to preserve their Division 1 status.

He’s already made a strong start to the championship by playing the full game in their Connacht opener against London this weekend. Starting again in his usual corner-back slot, McGrath helped restrict the hosts to just nine points in Ruislip.

