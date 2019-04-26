'It's not fair' - Pochettino envies Ajax's Champions League semi-final preparation

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR BOSS Mauricio Pochettino says it is “not fair” that Ajax have the weekend off ahead of their Champions League semi-final while Spurs face a testing Premier League match against West Ham United.

Spurs host their London rivals tomorrow ahead of the first leg of their European last-four clash against Ajax at home on Tuesday

Dutch football authorities postponed this weekend’s Eredivisie fixtures to give Ajax more time to prepare for the game.

“It is difficult. I understand that in this type of situation everyone can have an opinion,” Spurs boss Pochettino told reporters at his pre-match press conference today.

“I know very well the Premier League and FA have tried to help. It’s true that the Premier League is very different to the Dutch league, the fact or the reality is they are not going to play. I think it’s not fair.”

Spurs defender Danny Rose earlier this week said English teams should be helped out by the authorities.

