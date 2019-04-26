This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's not fair' - Pochettino envies Ajax's Champions League semi-final preparation

Dutch football authorities postponed this weekend’s Eredivisie fixtures to aid Ajax’s bid to reach the final.

By AFP Friday 26 Apr 2019, 3:09 PM
41 minutes ago 1,289 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4608279
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Frank Augstein
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Frank Augstein

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR BOSS Mauricio Pochettino says it is “not fair” that Ajax have the weekend off ahead of their Champions League semi-final while Spurs face a testing Premier League match against West Ham United.

Spurs host their London rivals tomorrow ahead of the first leg of their European last-four clash against Ajax at home on Tuesday

Dutch football authorities postponed this weekend’s Eredivisie fixtures to give Ajax more time to prepare for the game.

“It is difficult. I understand that in this type of situation everyone can have an opinion,” Spurs boss Pochettino told reporters at his pre-match press conference today.

“I know very well the Premier League and FA have tried to help. It’s true that the Premier League is very different to the Dutch league, the fact or the reality is they are not going to play. I think it’s not fair.”

Spurs defender Danny Rose earlier this week said English teams should be helped out by the authorities.

© – AFP, 2019

