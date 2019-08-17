This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a rule we need to accept' - Pochettino resigned to VAR after Spurs' great escape

Gabriel Jesus thought he had extended City’s league winning run to 16 games, only to see his last-gasp goal ruled out for a handball.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 9:24 PM
15 minutes ago 398 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4771057
Mauricio Pochettino pictured during today's game.
Mauricio Pochettino pictured during today's game.
Mauricio Pochettino pictured during today's game.

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino admits he is still adapting to the use of VAR in football despite seeing the technology come to his side’s rescue once again to grab a draw against Manchester City. 

Pochettino’s men faced a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium to kick off their Premier League campaign, and unsurprisingly found it difficult to keep pace with the reigning champions. 

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero both scored to put City up twice over the course of the 90 minutes, although on each occasion Spurs found a way back. 

Erik Lamela hit from range to cancel out Sterling’s early effort in the first half, before a header from substitute Lucas Moura tied the game at 2-2. 

But all of Spurs’ exertions could have counted for nothing were it not for VAR, in use for the first time in England’s top flight. 

Deep into injury time City thought they had grabbed victory through Gabriel Jesus’ goal, only for play to be brought back for a handball in the area during the build-up to the strike. 

The incident was uncannily akin to Tottenham’s incredible win over the Citizens in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they also benefitted from a last-gasp decision from ‘upstairs’. 

And while Pochettino is by no means a fan of the new technology, he is trying to make his peace with the advances.

We need to accept that [VAR]. I was a little bit critical of VAR but now we have to accept the rules,” the Argentine signalled after the final whistle to the BBC. 

“Now it benefits us. No doubt it won’t benefit us at other times. It’s a rule we need to accept.”

Saturday’s draw cut short a run of 15 consecutive victories for City in the Premier League, dating back to the start of February. 

But while Pochettino was happy to see his charges take something from the game, he nevertheless wants to see improvements as the season progresses.

I’m very pleased with a point and but also knowing we need to improve. We are in a process where we need to improve in all areas and the team is going to improve step by step but we need time,” he explained.

“It was an unbelievable goal [by Lucas Moura]. Always when you play a team like Manchester City, you have to play your best.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie