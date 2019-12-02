'I am open to projects' - Pochettino ready for swift return to management

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 6:18 PM
56 minutes ago 1,691 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915123
MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS opened the door for a quick return to management following his recent exit from Tottenham, saying he is open to listening to any offers put before him.

The 47-year-old was sacked by the Premier League club on November 19 after a difficult start to the season, with Jose Mourinho brought in as his replacement.

Pochettino returned to his native Argentina to unwind but is ready to step back into work should the right opportunity present itself.

“There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on,” he told Fox Sports Argentina.

“For the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham. 

“My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back.

“It is my intention to return to manage in Europe. It is hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However, for the sake of my family, I would not refuse to work over here.

“But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven’t had a lot of time to digest what has happened with me.

“My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days.

“But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don’t need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me.”

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new boss following the dismissal of Unai Emery last week, while German champions Bayern Munich are without a permanent head coach.

Manchester United are also rumoured to be long-term admirers of Pochettino, who guided Tottenham to top-four finishes in four of his five full seasons in charge, as well as their first Champions League final in 2018-19.

