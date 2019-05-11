This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino says 'stupid' to stay at Tottenham with no plan

The manager this week guided Spurs to the Champions League final.

By AFP Saturday 11 May 2019, 12:53 AM
47 minutes ago 760 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4629798
Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham (file pic).
Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

MAURICIO POCHETTINO SAID he would be “stupid” to stay as Tottenham manager if the club fails to deliver a blueprint for a future which can keep the London club rubbing shoulders with the giants of the game.

Pochettino this week guided Tottenham into the Champions League final and could finish the Premier League season on Sunday as high as third in the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool but ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

His success has come despite not making any significant forays into the transfer market in recent seasons.

“I am not open to start a new chapter with no plan, with no clear idea, with not being transparent, telling you and telling our fans what next, what is our objective,” said Pochettino who has four years left on his current contract.

“I know very well how this business works. And we know very well that we need to operate in a different way — that doesn’t mean to spend more or less money.

“If we believe that if we operate in the same way that we have operated in the last five years we are going to be every season in the final of the Champions League, and we are going to be every season in the top four and competing against projects like Liverpool or Manchester City or Manchester United, I think we are very naive.

“If you want to expect the same from Liverpool, from Manchester City or Manchester United and Chelsea, and you put the same expectation on Tottenham, and the people expect the same, of course, give me different tools to work.

“If not, I see the people working in the same way, in the future I’m going to be this guy. I am the most stupid person to work.”

Pochettino said earlier this week that he may be tempted to walk away from the Spurs hot-seat if he delivered the Champions League title this season.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in the final in Madrid on June 2.

“I am open like I said before. I am open to everything,” he added on Friday

“Of course I love to work, I love Tottenham, I love to be here every day, I enjoy it a lot, I am so grateful but after five years, I think our effort was massive.

“But the problem is I need to know what we need to achieve or for what we are going to fight and then who is going to assess the tools that we have to achieve what we plan to achieve.”

© AFP 2019

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie